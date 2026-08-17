GULF COAST JAM to Add Zach Top as Final 2027 Headliner

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Organizers of Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam announced Zach Top, the reigning CMA Awards 'New Artist of the Year,' as the fourth and final headliner for the 15th annual event, to be held June 3-6, 2027 in Panama City Beach. Passes are currently available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

'Zach has taken off like a rocket, and he's one of the top names our Jammers bring up as wanting to see here,' said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. 'This is shaping up to be an incredible event, and we can't wait to roll out more artists.'

Zach Top joins Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Bailey Zimmerman as headliners for the festival.

Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, which Billboard Magazine called one of 'The 10 Best Country Music Festivals,' drew over 25,000 fans nightly to the four-day festival in May. Ticketmaster listed Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam as one of the Best Country Music Festivals to See in 2026. Music Festival Wizard named it the number one festival in their Top 50 Most Popular Fests in the World 2024 – Voter's Choice poll and their Best Beach Music Festivals This Summer in 2025.

'It's been amazing to watch Zach's career trajectory, and we're excited to welcome him to Panama City Beach for the first time,' said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. 'We've already had to set up a wait list for several ticket levels, so we're encouraging everyone to jump on board now.'

Four-day passes are currently available for General Admission, College, First Responder, and Military levels. Available elevated experiences include Caymus Premium Standing, Caymus VIP, Overlook Club, and Side Stage. All passes for the 2027 festival are currently on sale now at www.GulfCoastJam.com. A wait list has been created for sold-out Skyboxes, Eagles Nest, and Luxury Suites. Ticket and hotel packages are available now through Jampack, and payment plans are available for all pass levels.

Jammers are encouraged to follow Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam at www.GulfCoastJam.com and on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for special announcements about the Festival.

About Zach Top

Described by Billboard as 'the future of country music,' Zach Top is in the midst of a landmark year after winning Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Grammy Awards for his acclaimed sophomore album, Ain't In It For My Health -- the inaugural winner in the category. Top is set to release two highly anticipated new songs, 'Good Girls & Cowgirls' and 'Other Side Of Hurtin',' on August 21, marking his first new music since the release of Ain't In It For My Health.

The release follows a series of career milestones, including Top's win for New Artist of the Year at the 59th CMA Awards, New Male Artist of the Year at the 60th ACM Awards, his first #1 at country radio with 'I Never Lie,' and his inclusion in Variety's 2025 Young Hollywood Impact Report. Known for his engaging live performances, Top is currently on his extensive 'Cold Beer & Country Music' headline tour, running through the end of the year, alongside select stadium dates with Chris Stapleton.

Released last summer, Ain't In It For My Health (Leo33) debuted with over 30 million global streams in its first week and has been widely praised, with Rolling Stone calling him a country great in the making, the Los Angeles Times describing it as 'as crisp as country music gets,' and Pitchfork highlighting its 'good, clean country fun.' The album follows his 2024 breakthrough debut Cold Beer & Country Music, which has surpassed one billion streams.

Raised in Sunnyside, Washington, Top grew up on classic country music and formed a bluegrass band with his siblings at age seven.

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