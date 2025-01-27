Luke Bryan Details 'Country Song Came On Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music superstar Luke Bryan will kick off a brand-new 30+ city tour this summer, the “Country Song Came On Tour.” The five-time Entertainer of The Year who has played for nearly 15 million fans during his career will launch the tour on May 29.

Ticket sales begin this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time here. The ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, January 28th at 8am local time through Thursday, January 30th at 5pm local time.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official presale credit card of the “Country Song Came On Tour.” As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time to Thursday, January 30 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit here.

As a longtime supporter and advocate for young talent, Luke will feature some of country music’s up and coming artists as special guests on the tour including George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling. DJ Rock will appear on all dates.

Tour Dates

May 29 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 30 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 5 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. At Lakeview

June 6 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park on sale 2-28

June 12 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

June 13 Orlando, FL Kia Center on sale 2-28

June 19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21 Lafeyette, LA CAJUNDOME

June 26 Bonner Springs, KS Country Stampede *

June 27 North Platte, NE NebraksaLand Days *

June 28 Grand Junction, CO Country Jam *

July 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage on sale 2-14

July 11 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center on sale 2-21

July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 18 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

July 19 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 31 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on sale 2-14

Aug 1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Aug 2 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 7 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 8 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center on sale 3-14

Aug 9 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

Aug 14 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

Aug 16 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp. at Virginia Beach

Aug 23 Dieppe, NB YQM Country Fest *

Aug 24 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center on sale 2-28

Aug 30 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

*Festival dates

Luke’s “Country Song Came On Tour” will launch two weeks after his first-ever west coast dates of Farm Tour 2025playing three shows in California (Merced, Fresno & Kern Counties) on May 15, 16 & 17, 2025. These concerts land just ahead of the 2025 season finale of ABC’s American Idol where Luke will serve as a celebrity judge for an eighth year alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood. Tickets for Farm Tour are available now at www.LukeBryan.com.

FARM TOUR

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport

May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 22.6 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.5M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 96.5M digital single units and 18M album certified units for a total of 114.5M. In 2023, Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in their 20-year history. Luke has garnered 31 #1 singles, 17 of those Luke co-wrote, and he’s accumulated 57 total weeks spent at #1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times and has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters and the ACM Lifting Lives Award honor because of his devotion to improving lives through the power of music.

