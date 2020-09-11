Ludacris Taps Chance the Rapper for New Timbaland Produced Record 'Found You'

Listen to the new track below!

In celebration of his birthday, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges released his highly anticipated single, Found You.

This track, produced by the legendary Timbaland, features Chicago native rap star Chance the Rapper, for a melodic upbeat love song.

Ludacris cups right into the song serenading what appears to be a beautiful woman he's smitten by citing lines like - "God's creation. No filters, no imitation. Observations can sense that you're amazing."

This track was previously previewed on the late Verzuz episode of Ludacris vs. Nelly, where Ludacris dropped a snippet of the single for fans to hear. Fans and celebrities alike gravitated towards, Found You, begging the iconic rapper to release the record. "I just want to keep flooding fans with quality feel-good music, especially during these times," Ludacris states. Found You will be one of the first tracks off Ludacris' upcoming Timbaland produced project, slated to release end of 2020.

Listen here:

