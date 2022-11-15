Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lucius Nominated for Three Awards at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The awards ceremony will broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5. 

Nov. 15, 2022  

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius is nominated in three categories at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for their collaborations with Brandi Carlile: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year ("You and Me on the Rock") and Best Americana Performance ("You and Me on the Rock"). The awards ceremony will broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5.

The nominations add to a landmark year for the band, who released their new song, "Muse," last month, of which The New York Times praises, "pairs a cool, clarion arrangement with Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig's impassioned vocals-a tension of opposites that gives the song its spark."

"Muse" is the first new music from Lucius following their acclaimed new record, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW)-stream/purchase here. Produced by Carlile and Dave Cobb, Second Nature is a portrait of Laessig and Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

In celebration of the music, Lucius is currently in the midst of their "Feels Like Second Nature" headline tour. Upcoming stops include Seattle's Neptune Theatre, Portland's Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco's The Fillmore and Los Angeles' The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 15-Boise, ID-El Korah Shrine*
November 16-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre*
November 18-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom*
November 30-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore#
December 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box#
December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco#
December 4-Phoenix, AZ-Zona Red Rocks Festival
December 6-New York, NY-Holiday Cheer For WFUV at Beacon Theatre
January 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend
March 30-April 2-Knoxville, TN-Big Ears Festival
April 16-Charleston, SC-High Water Festival
*with special guest Abraham Alexander
#with special guest Sarah Kinsley

photo credit: Max Wanger


