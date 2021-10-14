VIDEO: Lowertown Releases Official Video For 'Burn On My Own'

Atlanta-based lo-fi duo Lowertown have released the official video for their latest single, "Burn On My Own," from their recently released EP, The Gaping Mouth (Dirty Hit). Filmmaker Zachary Bailey (Young Thug, Jean Dawson) directed the trippy and haunting visual.

Later this month, Lowertown will take the stage at Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta for a special hometown set on October 24 before jetting to the UK to play the inaugural Pitchfork Music Festival London on November 11.

Lowertown released The Gaping Mouth EP late last month to critical acclaim. The duo traveled to London to record the collection of songs with revered producer Catherine Marks, known for her work with Foals, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, Wolf Alice and more.

With this release, Lowertown showcased their continued progression from high school DIY music-makers to certified lo-fi darlings. The EP's title track and its coinciding video received critical acclaim from The Guardian, landed a coveted spot on Pitchfork's 'Pitchfork Selects' Playlist, and can be heard on KROQ's 'New Arrivals.' At the same time, the band was named a best new artist by Pigeons & Planes, 'On The Rise' by Line of Best Fit and an artist to watch by Ones to Watch.

Lowertown is comprised of 20-year-old bandmates and best friends Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, who have quietly built a cult following while garnering praise for their moody riffs and lyrics about the trials and tribulations of becoming a young adult. From ad hoc, folky lo-fi soundscapes to more lacquered offerings, Lowertown's unique brand of indie music is at once nostalgic and futuristic, chaotic and orderly, wise and young.

Olivia, the self-taught singer-songwriter, and Avsha, the classically trained multi-instrumentalist, achieve success in their music through their symbiotic collaboration style, imbued with joy and respect. The duo first met in math class in high school after discovering their shared love for DIY music, and began recording, producing and mastering all of their tracks from a basement studio. Their music mixes lush instrumentation, samples, synthesizers and homemade ambiance paired with moody vocals and lyrics. Their debut LP Friends, released in 2019, garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify.

Watch the new music video here:

