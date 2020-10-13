Low Cut Connie Release Double Album 'Private Lives' Out Today

Via Contender Records.

Today, Low Cut Connie releases his new double album Private Lives via Contender Records. The album and Low Cut Connie's accompanying livestream series "Tough Cookies" has been embraced by Rolling Stone to NPR's All Things Considered, with publications such as SPIN saying Private Lives is "...on track to be the roots-rock album of the year" and Classic Rock Germany calling it "the album of the year" in their 9/10 review that will hit stands on October 15.

Exploring the schisms between our inward and outward-facing selves, the 17-track collection is as empathetic as it is ambitious, giving voice to the loners and outcasts who live their lives beyond the spotlight, who toil in the wings without glory or credit. Alternating between full-tilt rock and roll ecstasy and gritty, stripped-down vulnerability, the record is Low Cut Connie's most potent and wide-ranging work to date.

Low Cut Connie continues his "Tough Cookies" livestream shows every week on Saturdays at 6pm ET across the band's social media profiles and Thursdays at 6pm ET on his Patreon page.



