Low Cut Connie Covers Paul McCartney and Wings' 'Let Me Roll It'

Today, Low Cut Connie shares a cover of Paul McCartney and Wings' "Let Me Roll It" from his upcoming record Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, an album of cover songs pulled from Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly's twice-weekly "Tough Cookies" livestream show recorded out of Weiner's South Philadelphia home. The 23-track album includes songs by Prince, Cardi B, Madonna, David Bowie, Bill Withers, CSNY, and many more. The album will be released on May 19 digitally and on vinyl and is now available for pre-order.

"Paul sang his ass off on this one," states Weiner. "It was a ton of fun to take a swing at it. That's a soul song right there."

"Let Me Roll It" is the third single off the Tough Cookies album following covers of INXS' "Need You Tonight" and Lana Del Rey's "Video Games", which Consequence praised its "impromptu feel of someone sitting down at a party and busting into a song the whole room can sing along with, and for that it's a warm and pleasant rendition." The record has also received excitement from Rolling Stone, JamBase, WFPK, Glide Magazine, and more, including Psychology Today who spoke with Weiner on The Hardcore Humanism Podcast.

Last week, Low Cut Connie partnered with The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for another special episode of "Tough Cookies" featuring an interview with Nancy Wilson of Heart. The Rock Hall also partnered with the band earlier this year for an episode featuring interviews with original members from Sly and the Family Stone.

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives last year to rave reviews, ultimately earning its place at #34 on Rolling Stone's "50 best Albums of 2020" list, #4 on Fresh Air's Ken Tucker's ten best albums of the year, and #1 on PopMatters' "25 Best Americana Albums of 2020" list. Capping off the year, The New Yorker dubbed Adam Weiner "Pandemic Person of the Year." The album's last single, the title track "Private Lives," was also one of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020."

This year they were invited to perform the Private Lives track "Help Me" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series, which aired on March 19 to commemorate the 1-year anniversary mark of the first "Tough Cookies" broadcast.

The band recently announced a batch of east coast tour dates for the Fall with more to be announced soon. See details below.

Tour Dates:

10/8 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

10/13 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

12/9 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom