Low Cut Connie Covers INXS' 'Need You Tonight'

Today, Low Cut Connie shares a video and cover of INXS' "Need You Tonight" from their upcoming record Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts, an album of cover songs pulled from Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly's twice-weekly "Tough Cookies" livestream show recorded out of Weiner's South Philadelphia home. The 23-track album consists of a small percentage of the 500+ covers Weiner has performed so far during the broadcasts, which celebrated its one-year anniversary this month. The album will be released on May 19 digitally and on vinyl and is now available for pre-order. The band have also announced a small run of east coast tour dates this Fall. Find a full list below.

"I've always adored INXS and been completely infatuated with Michael. 'All we got is this moment' is such a stunning opening line," states Weiner. "I've loved singing all my favorite songs throughout the quarantine and trying to open up new channels."

The twice-weekly variety show aired its 86th episode on Saturday featuring an interview with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. To date, Weiner has interviewed artists and personalities such as Sly and the Family Stone, Swamp Dogg, Richard Hell, Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, and Nick Hornby on the show.

Last week the band celebrated the 1-year anniversary of the first "Tough Cookies" broadcast with a special episode featuring an interview with Tune-Yards, and were invited to perform "Help Me" from 2020's critically-acclaimed album Private Lives on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series.

Low Cut Connie released Private Lives last year to rave reviews, ultimately earning its place at #34 on Rolling Stone's "50 best Albums of 2020" list, #4 on Fresh Air's Ken Tucker's ten best albums of the year, and #1 on PopMatters' "25 Best Americana Albums of 2020" list. Capping off the year, The New Yorker dubbed Adam Weiner "Pandemic Person of the Year." The album's last single, the title track "Private Lives," was also one of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020."

Hear the new cover below.

Tour Dates:

10/9: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

10/13: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/14: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore