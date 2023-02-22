Loveless Signs Worldwide Deal With BMG

Los Angeles rock duo, Loveless, has signed worldwide with BMG.

"Having like-minded, equally passionate people with us for this journey has always been a dream and we have absolutely found our people," shares Loveless. "We are so thrilled to be working alongside the incredible team at BMG and we cannot wait for what the future holds!"

We're extremely happy to welcome Loveless to the BMG family," adds Sean Heydorn, VP of Rise Records. "Their passion and vision are incredible and they have an amazing work ethic. What they've done the past few years, the way they have connected with so many people is truly special They are one of the most exciting bands in alternative music and we're excited they chose to partner with us for their forthcoming releases."

Loveless, comprised of multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail and vocalist/producer Julian Comeau, offer a unique blend of emo, alt-pop, and high-velocity hard rock. The duo first met in 2019 and released their debut single "Better" in April 2020 just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force. The limitations prevented any touring plans and found Loveless embracing social media to connect with fans globally.

The pair began to find success posting thrilling covers online entering the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at #2 with their version of Elley Duhé's "MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT," garnering attention from Lizzo with their spin on "About Damn Time," and going viral with their emo/pop-punk version of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," to name a few. They soon shifted their focus to their original music, releasing their debut self-produced EP, End of an era, in 2022 and embarking on their first US tour last fall which completely sold-out.

Loveless have built an astonishing community online with 2M TikTok followers, 2M+ Spotify monthly listeners, over 200k YouTube subscribers, 5M monthly streams on Pandora, and over 300k followers on Instagram.