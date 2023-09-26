Loveless Share New Single 'Picasso'

After rocking sold-out shows in North America and Australia, Loveless currently wrapping up their continued world tour in Europe and the UK.

Sep. 26, 2023

Loveless Share New Single 'Picasso'

Los Angeles rock duo, Loveless, comprised of vocalist/producer Julian Comeau and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail, have unveiled their latest single “Picasso.” The track follows the success of their recent offerings “Drag Me Down” and “I Hope I’m Not Sick” which have amassed 3.8M+ streams globally, and saw the band receive support from KROQ, Sirius XM AltNation, and BBC Radio One.

“‘Picasso is a dance rock anthem for the anxious artist in all of us,” shares Comeau. “Regardless of how or what you create, it’s about feeling your creativity slipping away, and about being torn between two juxtaposed versions of one’s self. It’s the battle between who you are versus who you wish you could be.”

After rocking sold-out shows in North America and Australia, Loveless currently wrapping up their continued world tour in Europe and the UK. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.

LOVELESS WORLD TOUR DATES

9/26 London, UK - Electric Ballroom

9/29 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 - SOLD OUT

9/30 Manchester, UK - Academy 2 - UPGRADED & SOLD OUT

10/1 Glasgow, UK -  Garage - UPGRADED

10/3 Dublin, IE - Academy Green Room

ABOUT LOVELESS

Loveless first met in 2019 and released their debut single “Better” in April 2020 just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force. The limitations prevented any touring plans and found Loveless embracing social media to connect with fans globally. 

The pair began to find success posting thrilling covers online entering the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at #2 with their version of Elley Duhé’s “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT,” garnering attention from Lizzo with their spin on “About Damn Time,” and going viral with their emo/pop-punk version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” to name a few. 

Loveless have built an astonishing community online with 2M TikTok followers, 2M Spotify monthly listeners, over 260k YouTube subscribers, 5M monthly streams on Pandora, and over 308k+ followers on Instagram. 

Photo by Ashley Osborn




