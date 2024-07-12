Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'The Local'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North London based singer, songwriter and artist Louis Dunford has released his highly anticipated new single ‘The Local’. The track is testament to Louis’ storytelling prowess, delivering powerful, relatable narratives that resonate deeply with listeners. This new single continues to highlight his ability to inspire and move audiences with his unflinching honesty and artistic integrity.

Speaking about the single, Louis says: “The Local is a love-letter to our pubs and how important these spaces are in our communities – similar to how important youth centres were to me as a child, this is the same now for us now as adults. These are special spaces for us - ultimately, if I’m happy I want to go to the pub, if I’m sad I want to go to the pub. Long live the local.”

With his unique blend of candid lyricism and emotive performances, Louis continues to captivate fans and critics alike, solidifying his place as a genuine and influential artist of his generation. Since his emergence onto the scene, his honest and cathartic lyrics, combined with his raw vocal talent, have earned him a dedicated fanbase and widespread recognition from key tastemakers such as i-D, Clash, Hunger, Evening Standard, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland.

The track follows the success of his first live EP ‘Live From Hammersmith’ which was recorded during his stellar sold-out performance at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in October 2023. Louis has become best known for singles including ‘Lucy’, ‘The Boy Who Could Fly’, ‘My Generation’, ‘Boys Do Cry’, ‘When We Were Hooligans’ and ‘The Angel (North London Forever)’ - an ode to his hometown, which was adopted by Arsenal FC fans as their official club anthem.

Louis’ success has seen him sell out numerous shows, including O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom. He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in 2022, and since 2021, has sold almost a staggering 20,000 headline tickets.

Louis has just completed an acoustic tour across the UK, with tickets selling out within two hours of going on sale. Last month Louis also made his debut Glastonbury performance, a significant milestone in his flourishing career. In October, fans can look forward to headline shows across Northampton, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, and Norwich, with more dates to be announced soon.

UK Tour Dates

4th October - Roadmender, Northampton (SOLD OUT)

5th October - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

7th October - Rock City, Nottingham

8th October - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

10th October - Academy, Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

12th October - Leeds Beckett Student Union, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

14th October - SWX, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

15th October - The Waterfront, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

