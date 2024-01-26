Louis Dunford Releases EP 'Live From Hammersmith'

Stream the EP, watch the live performance, and get limited signed CDs.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Louis Dunford Releases EP 'Live From Hammersmith'

London singer-songwriter Louis Dunford has released ‘Live From Hammersmith', his first live EP. 

Recorded during his stellar sold-out performance at Eventim Apollo in October 2023, the EP epitomises Louis' incredible live stature and illustrates just how much his storytelling comes alive on stage.

From anthemic ballads to intimate tearjerkers, ‘Live From Hammersmith' features goosebump-inducing renditions of Louis' musical catalogue including ‘Lucy', ‘When We Were Hooligans' and Arsenal FC fan-favourite ‘The Angel (North London Forever)'. Other songs including ‘Regretamine', ‘Bossman' and ‘Ballad of Benjamin' from his previous Morland and Popham EPs also feature. 

The energy in the room is palpable throughout the EP; from raucous chants to thousands of voices singing in unison, it captures the magic of Louis' biggest live performance to date, proving that there's no experience quite like a Louis Dunford show.

Live videos from the night are available to watch on Louis' YouTube channel (watch here), and a limited number of signed CDs of ‘Live From Hammersmith' are also available to purchase from Louis' website (order here).

Speaking about the EP, Louis said: “This EP is dedicated to every person who ever bought a ticket to one of my shows. From the back room of a pub to a sold out Hammersmith Apollo. These songs are ours.”

Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support at i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out numerous shows, including O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom. He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in summer 2022. Since 2021, he's sold over a staggering 17,000 tickets. 

This year, Louis sold out all of the dates of his upcoming acoustic tour within two hours of tickets going on sale. The special series of intimate gigs will allow fans a unique opportunity to get up close with Louis. These include shows in Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leicester & more. Full list of tour dates below.

UK ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES

17th February - Live - Sheffield, Leadmill Room 2 (SOLD OUT)

23rd February - Live - Stoke, Sugarmill (SOLD OUT)

1st March - Live - Liverpool, District (SOLD OUT)

9th March - Live - Exeter, Cavern (SOLD OUT)

15th March - Live - Newcastle, Cluny (SOLD OUT)

23rd March - Live - Southampton, Joiners (SOLD OUT)

Thurs 30th May - Live - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (SOLD OUT)

Sat 8th June - Live - Leicester, Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15th June - Live - Hull, Welly 2 (SOLD OUT)

Thu 20th June - Live - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (SOLD OUT)

Thu 27th June - Live - Cambridge, Portland Arms (SOLD OUT)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single Photo
Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single

From janky glitch-pop drums to jangly guitars on the verge of explosion; Montréal’s Diamond Day reshape shoegaze into their hazy electro dreamworld. Led by Rosier’s Béatrix Méthé and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, Quinn Bachand, the project began when Quinn moved to Boston as a teenager.

2
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Photo
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists

Check out the lineup for the 2024 edition of So What?!. Headliners include seminal rock acts such as Norma Jean, P.O.D., and Skillet, along with past headliners Asking Alexandria, Mayday Parade, The Devil Wears Prada, Attila, and Underoath, who will perform their acclaimed album ‘They're Only Chasing Safety.”

3
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On Straight Through Single Photo
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single

Brian K. Pagels and Stephen Russ, the DC-area duo, Brian K & The Parkway, are releasing their second single, “Straight Through” featuring Cat Popper, known for her band Puss N Boots with Norah Jones and Sasha Dobson and for her work with Jack White, Ryan Adams, Willie Nelson, among others, who provides guest vocals on the track.

4
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March Photo
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Kelly Green presents 'Seems,' a musical rallying cry for unity in the face of division.

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL