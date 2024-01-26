Louis Dunford Releases EP 'Live From Hammersmith'

London singer-songwriter Louis Dunford has released ‘Live From Hammersmith', his first live EP.

Recorded during his stellar sold-out performance at Eventim Apollo in October 2023, the EP epitomises Louis' incredible live stature and illustrates just how much his storytelling comes alive on stage.

From anthemic ballads to intimate tearjerkers, ‘Live From Hammersmith' features goosebump-inducing renditions of Louis' musical catalogue including ‘Lucy', ‘When We Were Hooligans' and Arsenal FC fan-favourite ‘The Angel (North London Forever)'. Other songs including ‘Regretamine', ‘Bossman' and ‘Ballad of Benjamin' from his previous Morland and Popham EPs also feature.

The energy in the room is palpable throughout the EP; from raucous chants to thousands of voices singing in unison, it captures the magic of Louis' biggest live performance to date, proving that there's no experience quite like a Louis Dunford show.

Live videos from the night are available to watch on Louis' YouTube channel (watch here), and a limited number of signed CDs of ‘Live From Hammersmith' are also available to purchase from Louis' website (order here).

Speaking about the EP, Louis said: “This EP is dedicated to every person who ever bought a ticket to one of my shows. From the back room of a pub to a sold out Hammersmith Apollo. These songs are ours.”

Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support at i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out numerous shows, including O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom. He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in summer 2022. Since 2021, he's sold over a staggering 17,000 tickets.

This year, Louis sold out all of the dates of his upcoming acoustic tour within two hours of tickets going on sale. The special series of intimate gigs will allow fans a unique opportunity to get up close with Louis. These include shows in Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leicester & more. Full list of tour dates below.

UK ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES

17th February - Live - Sheffield, Leadmill Room 2 (SOLD OUT)

23rd February - Live - Stoke, Sugarmill (SOLD OUT)

1st March - Live - Liverpool, District (SOLD OUT)

9th March - Live - Exeter, Cavern (SOLD OUT)

15th March - Live - Newcastle, Cluny (SOLD OUT)

23rd March - Live - Southampton, Joiners (SOLD OUT)

Thurs 30th May - Live - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (SOLD OUT)

Sat 8th June - Live - Leicester, Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15th June - Live - Hull, Welly 2 (SOLD OUT)

Thu 20th June - Live - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (SOLD OUT)

Thu 27th June - Live - Cambridge, Portland Arms (SOLD OUT)