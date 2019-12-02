Louie Vega and The Martinez Brothers Join Forces With Marc E. Bassy on 'Let It Go'

New York dance music royalty Louie Vega and The Martinez Brothers have joined forces on new single 'Let It Go', out today via Cuttin' Headz.



First featuring on The Martinez Brothers' recent fabric presents mix, 'Let It Go' is a gloriously stripped-back dose of New York house. It features the nonchalant yet hypnotic vocals of San Francisco-born singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy, who delivers a catchy hook that underpins the track. The record's artwork has also been crafted by NYC graffiti legend Lee Quiñones, with its vintage style harking back to the golden era of the city's music scene.



"We had been trying to get our schedules together so we can work and it finally came to fruition. Once we were in the studio we just gelled and complemented each other. Last winter in New York City during the holiday season we came up with some hot tracks, one was the music to 'Let It Go,'" Vega explains.



"The Martinez Brothers were then in Los Angeles doing some recording sessions and they met up with Marc E. Bassy. Once they gave Marc the mic in the studio he just came with this super hot song on our track. I received the vocal stems, then myself and TMB got together and did some arranging on the vocals and this masterpiece was born!"



One half of legendary house duo Masters at Work alongside Kenny 'Dope' Gonzalez, Louie Vega has previously collaborated with everyone from Luther Vandross, Gloria Estefan and Janet Jackson to Will Smith, Jamiroquai and Madonna. 'Let It Go' marks the second time he's released a track with The Martinez Brothers, following last year's single 'Shut The Door'.



Previously citing Vega as a primary influence during their formative years, The Martinez Brothers were touring the world with the likes of him, Dennis Ferrer and Erick Morillo before they had even finished high school. In the years since the bros have become one of the hottest double acts in dance music, again making Ibiza their launch pad this summer and throwing Cuttin' Headz parties on the White Isle for the first time.



With two generations of New York's vibrant dance music scene joining forces on 'Let It Go', it's little wonder the results are so slick.

Listen to "Let It Go" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories