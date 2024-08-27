Lostboycrow Joining Switchfoot on Upcoming Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles alt-pop artist Lostboycrow has announced that he will join Switchfoot on their North American tour starting September 9th in Vancouver through October 12th in Fort Meyers, FL. In addition to the support slots, he has six headline performances along the way in DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Chicago, Dallas, and Austin. Before hitting the road, he will join The Strike for two local shows - August 30th in San Diego at Soda Bar and August 31st in LA at The Teragram. A full list of dates can be found below.

Now, he shares the official video, an artfully grotesque cinematic dive into one’s psyche over the course of a night out, for his latest single, “Dirty Dancing,” featuring DYSN. “The song felt like such a natural sort of character to step into. I’d written ‘dirty dancing’ a while ago and felt myself grow into it. It can be really fun to hear what someone else sees when they listen - especially when those eyes and ears are so trusted. The video directors (anteopus) had such a clear vision that aligned with the sentiment of the song and the found freedom. It was a pleasure to collaborate and explore with them.” he explains. The director Anteopus adds, “It’s a surreal riff on the relationship between repression and expression, and one’s capacity for multiple personalities therein. We thought ‘dirty dancing’ eloquently implies more than one meaning, and we attempted to capture that visually.”

When asked about working with DYSN, Chris says, “DYSN and I have always been kindred spirits, and it’s always just a joy to collaborate. I knew this song was the perfect place for our paths to cross again musically the second I started writing it.” DYSN adding, “From the very first time we sat down to write together, working with Chris has always felt effortless. It was one of those magical moments where creativity flowed naturally, and all barriers just disappeared. I can't quite pinpoint what it is about our chemistry in the studio, but it's something truly unique that I don't experience with anyone else. This track stands apart from anything we've ever created, yet it came together so seamlessly, without needing much thought or explanation between us.”

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Chris Blair grew up singing along to his parent’s Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive. He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016’s Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017’s Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and 2021’s Valleyheart, and 2022’s Indie Pop. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, Echosmith, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 150 million streams. Stay tuned for more to come from Lostboycrow soon.

LOSTBOYCROW TOUR DATES

+supporting The Strike

*supporting Switchfoot

8/30 San Diego, CA Soda Bar+

8/31 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom+

9/9 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom *

9/11 Calgary, AB The Palace*

9/12 Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall*

9/15 Toronto, ON HISTORY*

9/20 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre*

9/21 Portland, ME Aura*

9/25 Vienna, VA Jammin Java

9/26 Pittsburgh, PA The Roxian*

9/27 Philadelphia, PA Silk City

9/28 New York, NY Berlin

9/29 Worcester, MA Palladium*

10/1 Albany, NY Empire*

10/2 Buffalo, NY Electric City*

10/3 Cleveland, OH House of Blues*

10/4 Chicago, IL Schubas

10/8 Milwaukee, WI The Rave*

10/10 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre*

10/11 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen*

10/12 Fort Myers, FL The Ranch*

10/15 Dallas, TX Three Links

10/16 Austin, TX Mohawk (Inside)

Photo credit: Harrison Donchez

Comments