Lost in Society Releases Five-Song EP 'Love And War' October 2nd

Band To Play Full-Band Livestream Event on September 13 via the Bluebird Theatre's Facebook Page.

NJ punks Lost In Society are on a tear lately. While COVID has stalled plans for many bands, it has only fueled the fire for the 4-piece.

Last month, on Joe Strummer's birthday, the guys released a 3-song the Clash tribute EP titled 'Casbah Club', and now they've just announced plans to release a new 5-song EP titled "Love And War," which will be out on October 2nd via Wiretap Records.

The politically-charged first track, "We Want Change," is now streaming everywhere.

"We Want Change" is the perfect anthem for the current political climate. In the tradition of so many great punk rock protest songs, "We Want Justice" tackles social injustice, law enforcement ethics, and more.

Singer/guitarist Zach Moyle says, "We Want Change basically encapsulates our current frustration and outrage at what is going on in our country right now. We're seeing a system that supports violence against marginalized groups and doesn't hold their peers accountable for their actions. This song is a call to not be silenced, or intimidated. We stand with these movements as allies, and this is our way of showing our support."

Lost In Society will play their new EP in full during a just-announced full band Livestream event taking place on September 13 at 6pm est on the Facebook page of beloved Denver, CO live music venue, the Blue Bird Theatre (www.facebook.com/bluebirdtheater).

Bassist Nick Ruroede explains, "One of our buddies in Denver reached out to us and mentioned Bluebird was doing these cool Livestreams so he ended up connecting us and we were able to put something together. Like everyone else we miss playing live so we're pretty excited for a full band live stream."

