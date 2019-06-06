Lost Frequencies Link Up With Aloe Blacc For New Single

Belgian hit machine Lost Frequencies has been chalking up a range of impressive collaborationsin the past few years,and his new single on Found Frequencies sees him pick up where he left off. For 'Truth Never Lies', his second single of 2019, the electronic music superstar joined forces with none other than Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, who's best known for his work on international smash hits such as 'Wake Me Up' and 'SOS' (both Avicii), 'Carry You Home' (Tiësto) and of course his own single 'I Need A Dollar'.



Lost Frequencies has always been one to push the envelope of dance music each time he heads into the studio, and this multi-instrument masterpiece featuring Aloe Blacc is exemplary in that regard. One of his most empowering records to date, 'Truth Never Lies' builds on the unique crossover sound the young Belgian has polished to perfection and is designed to lift spirits across the music world. Speaking on the collab, Lost Frequencies beamed "I've always been a fan of Aloe's music ever since I first heard his track 'I Need A Dollar' so to be able to work with him for this track was an amazing experience! I really wanted to track to represent both of our styles, still having a Lost Frequencies vibe but with his powerful vocal to really lift the track - I hope you all enjoy!"



Felix De Laet, better known as Lost Frequencies, has been soaring to success in the international music industry on many levels. Releasing his debut single 'Are You With Me' back in 2014 turned out to be his big breakthrough as the track sold multi-platinum and took the #1 spot in 18 countries. Now, a mere five years later, Lost Frequencies is one of the most popular dance music artists of his generation. He was the first Belgian artist to secure five #1s in the official Belgian chart (as well as the first Belgian artist to hit #1 in the U.K.), collected billions of plays across the most popular streaming platforms with global hits such as 'Are You With Me', 'Reality' and 'Crazy' (with Dutch duo Zonderling), and released numerous impressive collaborations with the likes of Zonderling, Netsky, James Blunt and now Aloe Blacc.



With 'Wake Me Up', the mega hit he sang and co-wrote for Swedish DJ Avicii and saw climb to #1 in over 100 countries across the globe, Aloe Blaccproved he has an irresistible power to capture an audience with nothing but well-chosen words and a golden voice. With a Grammy-nominated album ('Lift Your Spirit', 2013) as well as several international smash hits under his belt (e.g. 'I Need A Dollar' (2010), 'Wake Me Up' (2013), 'Carry You Home' (2017), the L.A.-based star is one of the most sought-after singer-songwriters of the current decade across a range of music scenes, exemplified by his work for and/or collaborations with the likes of Fashawn, Owl City and Zedd.

Listen on Spotify here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You