Lost Dog Street Band Returns With Staggering Storytelling On 'Survived'

Only a few years ago, songwriter Benjamin Tod, along with his wife and bandmate Ashley Mae, thought that their Lost Dog Street Band had run its foreseeable course. They closed up shop and Tod focused his efforts on recording solo music, but old loves linger and eventually find a way. “I thought I was done with Lost Dog, but after recording my solo album, I looked over all the songs that I had ready for a new record,” remembers Tod. “These were songs for my band. I had to admit to myself that I wasn't done with Lost Dog.” Today, Lost Dog Street Band released a brand new full-length album, Survived, on Thirty Tigers, much to the delight of the group’s legion of dedicated fans.

The new, reinvigorated direction of Lost Dog Street Band began in the recording process when Tod decided to swap out their traditional recording style of overdubbing parts in favor of recording everything live. It was an experience he was introduced to during his solo album and found the process so successful that it, in part, led to his decision to revive Lost Dog. “We were able to finish the entire album in five days, and it has a remarkable energy to it,” Tod explains.

“Benjamin and I, both individually and together, have been through some professionally grinding and demoralizing personal times over the past five years,” Ashley Mae explains. “To take a step back from that over the past year and realize, ‘Wow, we held it down and withstood that, and we survived that,’ was a really good, bright, shining moment. It was the high point during a demoralizing time.” As such, Survived is a saving grace, a phoenix rising from the ashes. “This record means everything,” adds Tod. “It just feels like salvation.”

Survived Tracklist:

Brighter Shade

Lifetime of Work

Divine To Be

Last Train

Muhlenberg County Line

Son of Tennessee

Lonely Old Soul

Hubbardville Store

If You Leave Me Now

Survived

Catch Lost Dog Street Band On Tour:

4/26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/27 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Boston, MA - Royale

5/1 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

5/4 - Washington, DC - The Howard

5/5 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

5/8 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5/10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

5/12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/14 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

5/29 - Greeneville, SC - Peace Center*

5/30 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

5/31 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves Amphitheater*

6/1 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival

* Supporting Trampled By Turtles