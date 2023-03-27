Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions

Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions

The festival is November 2-6, 2023 as the new date for their annual event held in the relaxing city of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has just announced, November 2-6, 2023 as the new date for their annual event held in the relaxing city of Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.

"We believe that what makes the Life Luxe Experience different from other jazz events is our special connection with our guests", said CEO and Co-Founder Dianna Clarkson. "Our experiences are curated based on our knowledge of who our guests are and through listening to their feedback.

Many guests have told us that they will come to a Life Luxe Experience no matter when it is held. however, after scheduling the event in May, we received lots of feedback that they preferred coming to Los Cabos in November. With that in mind, we made the decision to move the 2023 event back to our November date and we plan to keep it there for years to come".

The Life Luxe Experience is an upscale and urbane event created to celebrate the best of culture, cuisine, and creativity while highlighting the universal influence of jazz. After receiving feedback about the current talent steering away from their traditionally jazz-focused lineup, they have decided to go back to their roots by highlighting the best acts in jazz and soul.

This bucket list-worthy event offers the ultimate getaway by pairing an upscale, international destination with 5-star accommodations, fine haute cuisine, top-shelf libations, breathtaking golf, spa, health and wellness workshops, curated experiences around Los Cabos.

Stop time in its tracks and indulge yourself in a weekend complete with all of the necessary luxuries and experiences needed to delight your senses and fill your soul.



Bebe Rexha to Drop Call On Me This Friday Photo
Bebe Rexha to Drop 'Call On Me' This Friday
Global hitmaker Bebe Rexha will release her new single, 'Call On Me,' on Friday, March 31. The news follows the recent arrival of the multi-platinum artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta collaboration 'I'm Good (Blue).' Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup and Expands To 3 Full Days For 3rd Photo
Born & Raised Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup and Expands To 3 Full Days For 3rd Annual Festival
Born & Raised, the Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, will take place this year Thursday, September 14th, Friday, September 15th, and Saturday, September 16th with a festival pre-party on Wednesday, September 13th.
Jungle to Drop New Album Volcano & Single With Erick the Architect Photo
Jungle to Drop New Album 'Volcano' & Single With Erick the Architect
Volcano, the highly anticipated new album from British songwriting and production duo Jungle. The record follows on the heels of their critically acclaimed 2021 album Loving In Stereo. In celebration of the forthcoming record, Jungle is debuting the album’s lead single “Candle Flame” featuring rapper Erick the Architect. 
DEVORA Shares New Track Pornstar Photo
DEVORA Shares New Track 'Pornstar'
The video was filmed in a trailer park in the Salton Sea area of Southern California by Felicity Jayn Heath. The video was filmed in a trailer park in the Salton Sea area of Southern California by Felicity Jayn Heath. ‘Pornstar’ is a new track from her recently released “God Is Dead’ EP. Watch the new music video and check out tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Skindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline TourSkindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline Tour
March 27, 2023

The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.
Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'
March 27, 2023

Written and co-produced by Phabo with Louie Lastic (GoldLink, Kehlani, Masego), “Scorpio Moon” debuted last year on influential global platform COLORS with Phabo’s captivating performance earning raves as well as more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone. “Scorpio Moon” is available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAYVideo: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAY
March 27, 2023

Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more.
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation SeriesDYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series
March 27, 2023

The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'
March 27, 2023

With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
share