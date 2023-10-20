Los Angeles' Own Asm Bopster Releases New Mixtape Sir CEO

Buzzing Los Angeles rap phenomenon ASM Bopster proudly presents his new mixtape, Sir CEO, out now via 300 Entertainment.

The 15-track project finds ASM Bopster in a groove of his own. Among many highlights, “Spirit” [feat. 03 Greedo] instantly takes flight. It unites two Los Angeles heavyweights over a menacing beat laced with punchy 808s. They volley quotable rhymes back-and-forth as ASM Bopster jests, “He say he flying first class, that boy is flying spirit.”

On “Rocc Da Beat,” his verbal onslaught echoes over booming drums and a resounding vocal sample. “Whatever” [feat. K8do] hinges on dreamy synths as he promises, “Me and K8do got hits.” Then, there's emotionally charged finale “Cold Winter.” He opens up in a moment of stark honesty and reflection. He observes “It's a cold winter for the sinner,” and he declares, “I ain't tryna go out like no sucker, I'm a winner.”

ASM Bopster paved the way for the tape with “Up.” Beyond gaining traction on streaming platforms, it earned critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from HipHopSince1987, Global Grind touted it on “New Music Roundup."

Recently, he showcased his skills during a powerhouse On The Radar Freestyle. He turned up with a striking live performance of “50 Ball” and sat down for an exclusive interview.

Last year, Bopster made his first impressions with ”Like The Way You Move” ft. Blueface. The track caught like wildfire in the West Coast from club scene to radio stations alike; making fans out of P Diddy and Christian Combs, Bow Wow and more. The song's online presence was also undeniable, further cementing Bopster as an LA rap mainstay.

This summer, he took over The Echo in Los Angeles, CA for an unforgettable hometown show.

ABOUT ASM BOPSTER:

Every boss moves to his own beat. Los Angeles-born rapper ASM Bopster practically slides through tense and tight street anthems with confidence, charisma, and charm. Never content to follow, he consistently surprises every time he picks up a microphone. In one breath, he'll get real about hood life.

In the next, he'll lean into a magnetic melody or drop a clever metaphor. He might turn up with old school West Coast flavor over Detroit trap-style production—or carry the kind of chorus the whole world can sing along to. TAs a kid, he initially resided with his mom, dad, and six siblings. However, his father ended up incarcerated.

Trouble found ASM Bopster too. He shuffled in and out of jail, but developed a passion for hip-hop during one particular stint behind bars. In 2022, he formally introduced himself with the independent project Welcome 2K ASM. It spawned his breakout smash “Like The Way You Move.” Between the original and BLUEFACE Remix, it posted up 4 million Spotify streams and north of 1.7 million YouTube views on the music video.

On its heels, he maintained his momentum with Doin better den last year highlighted by “La Salle Ave Finest” and “Rotation.” By 2023, he had attracted the attention of 300 Entertainment and inked a deal with the label. After piling up millions of streams and views and landing plugs from the likes of No Jumper, he reaches another level on his 2023 mixtape, Sir CEO [300 Entertainment], and more to come.