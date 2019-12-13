Los Angeles Chargers Star Melvin Ingram Releases New EP 'Free of Charge'

Los Angeles Chargers star, Melvin Ingram, also known by his stage name - King Mel, just released his new EP, Free of Charge, on all platforms.

This 5-song project gifts fans with the hard lyricism and real life lyrics that takes a walk into the life of Mel.

King Mel has always used hip hop as an outlet to express his life story, highs and lows, as well as a space to showcase his raw talent as a lyricist.

Listen to "Free of Charge" here.



