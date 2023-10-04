Los Angeles Band HUNNY Share Lofi Punk Single 'Ring In Ur Ear' Feat. Justin Courtney Pierre Ahead Of New Album Out This Friday

Los Angeles rock band HUNNY unveil their new single “ring in ur ear,” the final taste of their second record ‘Hunny's New Planet Heaven' out October 6 via Epitaph Records.

The latest addition to a string of lighthearted singles such as “big star” with its ambient guitar tones and affirming lyrics, or the charming indie-rock ballad “89cc”, the new album is a testament to the band's musical fluency and dedication to their craft.

Pre-save for this Friday HERE

In collaboration with beloved vocalist Justin Courtney Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack, the upbeat, lo-fi punk tune “ring in ur ear” is bursting with feel-good energy. Lyrically evoking a sense of nostalgia, it features sentimental songwriting that recalls a time of youth and carefree bliss. The song is accompanied by a campy music video depicting the members of HUNNY participating in an off-beat talent show, check it out below!

On the back of a shimmering blend of new-wave sheen, shoegaze gloom and angular guitar rock that is underwritten with cheeky, California cool sensibilities, the childhood friends that make up HUNNY racked up millions of streams on their self-released 2015 EP, leading to a deal with Epitaph Records.

After releasing their Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, Best Coast) produced debut album (2021), Homesick EP (2022) and multiple singles, the band tapped into the wide-eyed excitement and energy of those early years for Hunny's New Planet Heaven.

A sense of comfort and nostalgia is there from the first single “action --> reaction,” in its transistor radio intro and undeniable vibrancy, its reclamation of youth and reverence for HUNNY's hungrier, scrappier days. Guitarist Jake Goldstein says, “There's a sense of distance but also warmth to all our favorite songs, and that's an element we wanted to bring to the album: a longing for a missed opportunity or chance or youth or what the past might have given you.”

The group's second LP for Epitaph finds them tightening their social circle and distilling their art down to its purest form yet. While the pandemic kept the band apart physically, they were closer than ever on an artistic level, writing and demoing nearly 100 ideas for LP2 that eventually made their way to longtime friend and collaborator Derek Ted (of New Planet Heaven studio, begetting the album's title).

On the verge of entering their second decade together, it's clear HUNNY's greatest asset is their disinterest in doing anything besides what moves them. It's afforded them great range as a band, the ability to naturally shapeshift on their own albums as well as win over audiences across the entire rock spectrum. Most importantly, it's propelled them to be unapologetically themselves and trust in what's gotten them this far.

HUNNY On Tour - Tickets On Sale HERE

Oct. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Oct. 8 – San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

Oct. 16 – Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Oct. 18 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom @ Spiderhouse

Oct. 29 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

Nov. 01 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Nov. 02 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Nov. 04 – Toronto, ON – The Drake

Nov. 06 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Nov. 19 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre