Lorna Dallas Sets 'Rainbows' (Expanded Edition) Album Release

Stage Door Records are pleased to present the debut CD release of internationally acclaimed soprano Lorna Dallas' album 'Rainbows'.

'Rainbows', originally issued on LP and tape in 1987, includes a handpicked and diverse selection of musical theatre songs. Featuring a 47 piece orchestra under the expert musical direction of Harry Rabinowitz, the album features vocal arrangements by Ronnie Cass and orchestral arrangements by John Cameron, Bernard Ebbinghouse, Robert Farnon, Laurie Holloway, Dave Lindup and Gordon Langford.

Presented as a Deluxe Expanded Edition, the remastered CD release includes 4 previously unreleased tracks from the album sessions including 'Moonfall' from 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' and Lorna's epic 'Yentl' Suite. Other highlights from the album include 'Time Heals Everything' (from 'Mack and Mabel'), 'Dance a Little Closer' (from 'Dance a Little Closer'), 'Summer Me, Winter Me' (from the film 'Piccaso Summer') and 'You and I' (from 'Goodbye, Mr. Chips').

On the 'Rainbows' reissue, Lorna commented: "This album had always been very special to me and the idea of putting it out on CD and more progressive formats with added bonus tracks was a definite YES!! I had always loved the choice of material on the original album of 16 tracks...but to discover and hear once again the hidden bonus tracks really thrilled me."

The release of 'Rainbows' coincides with the premiere of Lorna's new cabaret show 'Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days' which will play London's Crazy Coqs on April 3rd and April 5th, 2022.