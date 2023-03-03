Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Loren Gray Announces Debut Album 'Guilty'

The new album will be released on April 21.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray announces her debut album Guilty out April 21st and releases her new single and video "Told You So."

"Told You So" is a confident, poppy anthem that shows Loren diving into her own self-assurance and sensuality. The song flutters between genres, switching from Loren whispering "Speak in tongues, tell me what you like, I'm about to ruin your life," at the start of the track to an unexpected turn in the bridge with dark synths, drum beats, and distortion, showing off her musical versatility.

The music video, directed by Paris Mumpower, sees Loren in an 80's-esque photoshoot that doesn't go quite as smoothly as expected. Viewers will also encounter a familiar figure from Loren's "Guilty" music video in the form of "Shadow," a giant anthropomorphic teddy bear. The upbeat nature of the video perfectly compliments the song's energy and is sure to quickly become a favorite amongst fans.

Loren shares, "When we were working on this song, we wanted to create something that would be fun to perform on stage. Music is so therapeutic for me but that doesn't always mean it has to be sad. Creating music that is empowering is equally as liberating as the raw, emotional side of this album, and that is what 'Told You So' is all about - feeling confident, being bold, and having the freedom to embody the most daring parts of yourself."

Co-written by Loren, "Told You So" follows on the heels of the album's title track "Guilty," a vulnerable single that dives into her struggle with depression and the frustration that comes with feeling unable to get better. The juxtaposition between the two tracks gives fans a glimpse into Loren's debut album's diversity and depth.

After generating hundreds of millions of streams on her original music, including 60.9 million on Spotify for "Queen," and earning the praise of Billboard, Forbes, and more, Loren opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.

Loren shares, "I've been doing this for a while, but this is truly the beginning of my music career. I put all of my effort into it, and I tried to express a wide range of emotions. This is the first time in my career where there has been nothing in the way. This album is the start of me coming into my own. This is my moment to define who I want to be as an artist, an individual, and what I have to say to the world."

ABOUT LOREN GRAY

Loren Gray consistently defies expectations. Beyond the surface of a staggering social media imprint (88 million-plus total followers and counting), the Philadelphia-born and Los Angeles-based disruptor has established herself as a confident and uncompromising singer and songwriter, dynamic personality, and successful entrepreneur.

Clear compassion, generosity, and emotional acuity underline her presence online. She connects to Gen-Z directly-while never holding back and remaining undeniably honest. As a kid, she discovered a myriad of artists through her parents. Unassumingly, Loren emerged as the most followed person on Musical.ly and has amassed over 55 million followers and billions of views on TikTok, earning her the title of "The Original Queen of TikTok" from Forbes.

Beyond popular collaborations with Saweetie, Lost Kings, and TELYkast in addition to an appearance in music videos by Taylor Swift and Kim Petras, she garnered nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Moreover, major brands such as Revlon and NBC tapped her for collaborations.

Saying "f off" to a major label deal, she took control of her destiny. Now, she opens up like never before on her independent full-length debut album, Guilty. Taking control of her vision with indisputable confidence and openness, Loren fosters an unwavering connection with all who come across her.



