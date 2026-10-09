Loreena McKennitt Releases THE MASK AND THE MIRROR Definitive Edition Box Set
The four-disc set includes exclusive recordings and headphone mixes from the new Dolby Atmos edition.
Loreena McKennitt has released The Mask and Mirror Definitive Edition box set. Celebrating the original 1994 edition by sharing exclusive, previously unreleased material, the box set is a four-disc set, mastered by three-time JUNO Award-winner Jeff Wolpert of Desert Fish in Toronto.
Alongside the box set, McKennitt also shared a visualizer of 'Marrakesh Night Market' as well as the Definitive Edition sampler on streaming. The sampler features seven tracks including 'The Bonny Swans (album version),' a 1994 Mountain Stage recording of 'The Mystic's Dream,' two exclusive Avon Theatre dress rehearsal recordings, and three headphone mixes from the new Dolby Atmos edition.
The expanded album is a mixture of genres and performance style, layering the artist's voice with a multitude of sonic textures, evoking melodic images of other times and other places. Over 30 years later, the album still stands as a defining work for McKennitt that has evolved through each and every performance.
Singles
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...