Loreena McKennitt Releases THE MASK AND THE MIRROR Definitive Edition Box Set

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Loreena McKennitt has released The Mask and Mirror Definitive Edition box set. Celebrating the original 1994 edition by sharing exclusive, previously unreleased material, the box set is a four-disc set, mastered by three-time JUNO Award-winner Jeff Wolpert of Desert Fish in Toronto.

Alongside the box set, McKennitt also shared a visualizer of 'Marrakesh Night Market' as well as the Definitive Edition sampler on streaming. The sampler features seven tracks including 'The Bonny Swans (album version),' a 1994 Mountain Stage recording of 'The Mystic's Dream,' two exclusive Avon Theatre dress rehearsal recordings, and three headphone mixes from the new Dolby Atmos edition.

The expanded album is a mixture of genres and performance style, layering the artist's voice with a multitude of sonic textures, evoking melodic images of other times and other places. Over 30 years later, the album still stands as a defining work for McKennitt that has evolved through each and every performance.

Singles

'Marrakesh Night Market'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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