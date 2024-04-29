Chance Peña Reveals North American Tour Dates As Direct Support For KALEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Chance Peña is excited to announce an August and September tour of North America as the support for KALEO’s “Payback” tour.

The run kicks off August 25 in Bend, OR and concludes in Asheville, NC on September 24. Along the way it makes stops in Detroit, Toronto and New York City where he will play at Pier 17 on September 13. Tickets are on-sale Friday, May 3 at 10am local time. Additionally Pena is confirmed to play Milwaukee’s Summerfest in June, Pickathon and Outside Lands in August and the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in September. All dates are listed below and tickets are available here.

Chance will be playing fan-favorites which include his newest single “the mountain is you” which currently has 2.1 million global streams and continues to climb. The track serves as a prime example of the rising musician’s ability to craft a song that speaks from the heart and sticks in your ears. The single marked the follow up to "i am not who i was” which has amassed over 157 million global streams. It charted on 3 Billboard charts (Hot Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs) and on the other side of the pond received support from the BBC’s Jack Saunders. The release marked yet another milestone in what has already been a groundbreaking time for the artist. Peña’s single "In My Room," off his Lovers to Strangers EP, has garnered an impressive 310.7 million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, along with a staggering 5 billion views on TikTok, inspiring over 2 million video creations and counting. Leading to his sold-out recent headlining tour he was the support for David Kushner on his North America run that included a stop at Bonnaroo Music Festival.

At only 24, Chance Peña might be one of the youngest music industry veterans you’ll ever meet – an old-soul folk singer and producer who’s been gigging and writing songs for the better part of a decade. Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, and now based in Los Angeles, Chance cut his teeth as a songwriter after competing on The Voice aged 15, and since then has been honing a sound that is both unrestrained and brimming with emotional depth, all underscored by an unwavering commitment to authenticity. That truth has led him to some impossibly huge places – including a publishing deal at an incredibly young age, and a co-write with John Legend, "Conversations In The Dark", that netted him a gold record. With the release of Lovers to Strangers – an entirely self-produced body of work – Chance emerged as a deft chronicler of the trials and tribulations of romantic relationships and life as a twenty-something. "I hope that these songs help somebody,” Chance notes, “that these lessons learned can help them deal with the things in their own lives."

Chance Peña Tour Dates

6/20 - Summerfest 2024 - Milwaukee, WI

8/1-4 - Pickathon 2024 - Happy Valley, OR

8/9-11 - Outside Lands Music Festival - San Francisco, CA

8/25 - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*

8/27 - Botanical Gardens - Boise, ID*

8/28 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA*

8/29 - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre - Bonner, MT*

8/31 - Expo Centre - Edmonton, AB*

9/2 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB*

9/4 - Centennial Hall - Winnipeg, MB*

9/5 - Mystic Lake Casino - Minneapolis, MN*

9/7 - Fillmore / Masonic - Detroit, MI*

9/8 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON*

9/9 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA*

9/13 - Pier 17 - New York, NY*

9/16 - The Anthem - Washington, DC*

9/17 - Red Hat Amphitheatre - Raleigh, NC*

9/19 - Skyla Credit Union - Charlotte, NC*

9/20 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA*

9/24 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC*

9/25 - Avondale Brewery - Birmingham, AL*

9/28 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

* Support Date w/ KALEO

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Play Broadway Games