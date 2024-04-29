Greensky Bluegrass to Release New EP The Iceland Sessions ft. Holly Bowling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greensky Bluegrass is thrilled to announce The Iceland Sessions due out May 10 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders are available now.

The EP was recorded at Flóki Studios in the summer of 2023, just before their first-ever Icelandic run of shows at Reykjavik’s Harpa Concert Hall. “We invited some of our favorite friends and musicians to play with us, including Holly Bowling, and we set out to make memories in the twilight sun with a bunch of fans who joined us from all over the world,” recalls Paul Hoffman. Bowling has been a regular guest in Greensky’s band lineup throughout the last several years and the chemistry between Bowling and the band is undeniable.

Flóki Studios is located in a very remote section of northern Iceland, and for Greensky, that’s precisely what was needed. A very intense few days that drew out creativity and inspiration not yet tapped by the band. “We embraced the disorienting inspiration and played late into the night as the sun never left us, all the while still developing lyrics and figuring out harmonies and arrangements. We swam in the cold water. We saw more sheep than people for days. We listened to the birds sing through the night while we charged through each song. A recording project that felt like a whirlwind at times turned into something calm and peaceful that felt more creative and raw than anything we’ve done before. Fully aware that we could continue to work on this later, we decided to commit to what we created in Iceland and have the recording be truly a moment in time.”

Following the release of The Iceland Sessions, Greensky will set out on their summer tour which kicks off on June 6 in Kansas City, MO. For all up-to-date news and tour information, please visit greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

May 12 @ Mill Valley Music Festival | Mill Valley, CA

May 24 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 26 @ Dark Star Jubilee | Thornville, OH

June 6 @ Grinders | Kansas City, MO

June 7 @ Shawnee Cave Revival | Murphysboro, IL

June 8 @ Rock The Ruins | Indianapolis, IN

June 9 @ Frederik Meijer Gardens | Grand Rapids, MI

June 11 @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater | Fort Wayne, IN

June 13 @ Shelburne Museum | Burlington, VT

June 14 @ Pier 17 | New York, NY

June 15 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 16 @ Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

July 5 @ High Sierra Music Festival | Quincy, CA

July 7 @ Waterfront Blues Festival | Portland, OR

July 20 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

July 21 @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort | Beech Mountain, NC

August 3 @ Grassfire Festival | Garrettsville, OH

August 10 @ Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

August 30 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

September 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO^

September 14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO#

November 8 @ Avett Moon | Miramar Beach, FL

December 12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, MX

About:

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances. ﻿

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."

