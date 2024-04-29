Tyler Hubbard Reveals First Dates For STRONG WORLD TOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coming off the release of his new album Strong multi-PLATINUM country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard has announced the first leg of his headlining Strong World Tour, which includes stops in Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, and more.

The tour kicks off in Indianapolis on Sept. 6 and culminates with a hometown show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 21. Alana Springsteen will serve as direct support for the leg. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 3, at 10 AM local time HERE.

Fans can expect a high-energy performance and Hubbard’s “well-seasoned star power” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) as they hear songs from the new album — which was praised by Billboard, GRAMMY.com and more — including his current top 5 radio single “Back Then Right Now.” He’ll also perform hit songs including “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country,” which have been certified 2x PLATINUM and PLATINUM, respectively.

Hubbard will headline festivals and fairs across the US this Summer before heading out on the Strong World Tour.

More dates for the Strong World Tour will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Additional details on Alana Springsteen can be found at AlanaSpringsteen.com. For interview requests for Springsteen, please contact Jensen Sussman, Sweet Talk Publicity at jensen@sweettalkpr.com and Kimberly Harris, Columbia Records

at kimberly.harris@sonymusic.com.

Strong World Tour Dates:

Fri., Sept. 6 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN+

Sat., Sept. 7 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI+

Thurs., Sept. 12 | The Signal | Chattanooga, TN+

Fri., Sept. 13 | The Blue Room (Outdoor Show) | Statesboro, GA+

Thurs., Sept. 19 | Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL+

Fri., Sept. 20 | Blind Horse Saloon | Greenville, SC+

Sat., Sept. 21 | Coyote Joe’s | Charlotte, NC+

Thurs., Oct. 24 | Haute Spot | Cedar Park, TX+

Sat., Oct. 26 | House Of Blues Houston | Houston, TX+

Thurs., Oct. 31 | GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI*

Fri., Nov. 1 | History | Toronto, ON, CA+

Sat., Nov. 2 | Roxian Theatre | Pittsburgh, PA+

Thurs., Nov. 7 | Citizens House of Blues | Boston, MA+

Fri., Nov. 8 | The Fillmore Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA+

Sat., Nov. 9 | The Fillmore Silver Spring | Silver Spring, MD+

Thurs., Nov. 14 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL+

Fri., Nov. 15 | Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL+

Thurs., Nov. 21 | The Ryman | Nashville, TN+

+support from Alana Springsteen

*support TBA

