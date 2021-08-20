Lonely Leonard Releases New Single 'Medusa'

Arizona-based hip-hop artist, Lonely Leonard, has released his latest single, "Medusa." The track, produced by Purp Yoda and mastered by Red Autumn, is available on all streaming services on Friday, August 13th.

The track explores Lonely Leonard's relationship to fame through the metaphor of falling in love with Medusa. As Lonely Leonard puts it, ""It's about fame, not a girl."

Fans will not be disappointed as the track holds true to the smart and emotional lyrical standard Lonely Leonard has established, and features a clean production that is perfect for the end of the summer.

"Medusa" is Lonely Leonard's second single of 2021, following the release of his sophomore album CROOKLAND. "Medusa" is slated for a music video this Halloween.

Lonely Leonard is a wildly determined hip-hop artist based in Arizona. He has had an incredible few years, transitioning from an average kid to an up-and-coming rap star, whose incredible talent, lyrical skills, and networking skills have earned 150,000+ streams since 2019, 700,000+ TikTok likes, 22,000+ TikTok followers, and a feature on Apple Music's 'The Ebro Show'.

After being bullied in school at home in New Jersey, Lonely Leonard made the move to Phoenix, Arizona. He used the thick skin he developed to chase his dreams and became an underground musical legend. With a sound similar to Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator, his music is making waves in multiple cities across the United States and Europe, becoming known as an activist alongside his main gig: artist.

Listen here: