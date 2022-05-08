London-Based Duo THE HICS Return With Sophomore EP

After rousing fans both old and new with their comeback last year, London-based multi-hyphenate duo The Hics return with their eagerly anticipated new EP HARMINE, out May 6th on EMPIRE.

A five-track release conceived during the last 5 years and pieced together during the global pandemic, HARMINE opens with 'Caught In A Lie', a deeply personal track first released as a single back in October 2021. The pair describe it as "not knowing what you've got until it's gone." A similar ethos permeates tracks like lead single 'Tell Me', a somber ballad delivered from the heart; 'On You', an ode to overcoming life's challenges; and 'Float', an unmistakably wistful vibe of a song. 'Reprise' is the project's closer, and it's an intricate piece of nu-soul that ensures things finish on a poignant note.

The full EP release follows on from the duo's official return last year, which came in the form of two staggered single releases in October and November; 'Caught In A Lie' and 'Reprise'. Surrendering to their newfound creativity and channeling this energy through more than one outlet, the duo partnered with fellow creative and friend Spike Silverton to create respective DIY music visuals for both singles, filmed on a mini DV camera that they purchased.

A long-awaited follow-up to their 2013 debut EP TANGLE, HARMINE is The Hics' first release since they took an extended hiatus over the last few years. With their artistic journey at a crossroads, The Hics' musical destiny changed with an unlikely direct message on Twitter. After hearing 'Cold Air' while playing a marathon session of Grand Theft Auto V, Dreamville's Bas instantly fell in love with the duo and reached out in hopes of connecting and creating music. A week of collaboration in London would yield two classic songs on Bas' critically-acclaimed album Too High To Riot.

These records laid the groundwork for The Hics to enter a new creative space as a duo, as they toured the world with the Dreamville family as a supporting act on the Too High To Riot tour. As The Hics explored and developed their musical passion, they developed a close bond with NYC creative collective The FIENDS.

After years away from music, The Hics have reclaimed their art and have found their voice, and crafted a cohesive, timeless piece of work with HARMINE, which kicks off the beginning of their new chapter.

HARMINE

Caught In a Lie

Tell Me*

On You

FloatReprise

*focus track

