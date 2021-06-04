London-Based Duo Stone Fruit Release 'Second Guess'

Emerging, London-based duo Stone Fruit unveil their first single of the year, the gorgeously atmospheric and heartfelt new track, 'Second Guess'. Sonically enchanting and lyrically impassioned, 'Second Guess' captures the duo at their best, enmeshing the listener in the haunting melodies of Valentini Pavlidou and the spacious and ethereal production of Lef Germenlis.

Both having worked on different projects, this duo is the fruit of their longstanding friendship and their unquenchable need to create a sound that brings together elements of soul, pop, R&B and electronic music. 'Second Guess' is the first single off of their upcoming EP and a welcomed, promising new addition to Stone Fruit's growing discography.

"'Second Guess' is the first single of our third EP. Across our previous releases, we have explored different sounds influenced by soul, pop and electronic music. Although in this EP we had the pleasure to collaborate with and feature some amazing musicians, we chose 'Second Guess' to be our first single as it best captures the creative process of our duo. Written, recorded and produced in our home studio, this single is an electro-folk minimalistic track influenced by the likes of Ry X and London Grammar. The ethereal sounds and storyline are exploring and commenting on themes magnified during the pandemic, such as doubt and self-reflection." -Stone Fruit.