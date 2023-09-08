Lolo Zouaï Drops New Single 'VVVIP'

Independent American-French-Algerian artist Lolo Zouaï unveils her new single “VVVIP” out now via Keep it on the Lolo. A music video for the song that Lolo shot in South Korea during her Asian tour dates will be released this xMonday September Sept. 11 at 12pm EST.

“VVVIP” follows the release of Lolo’s latest single “Encore”, a collaboration with Michael Brun and Saint Levant on the international dance track “Sak Pase”, and her feature on Kito’s DnB track “Sticky”.

Last year Zouaï released her beloved PLAYGIRL album, which she could be seen performing on the US leg of Dua Lipa’s FUTURE NOSTALGIA Tour, and her own headline tour at the top of 2023. Pitchfork noted about the album, “The album shines when Zouaï is playing and partying, like in the funky, whimsical, “Picking Berries,” a romp in “the south of France” that moves as an extended, breathy sigh.”

Lolo Zouaï hit her stride in 2019 after the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album High Highs to Low Lows, which garnered a massive audience worldwide. With over 450M streams to date, campaigns and partnerships with Nike, Coach, Dior, YSL, Chanel, Reebok, and more to accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, W, Harper's Bazaar, Paper, Elle, and countless other notable publications.

Look out for more from Lolo Zouaï later this year.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tommy Nowels