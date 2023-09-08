Lolo Zouaï Drops New Single 'VVVIP'

“VVVIP” follows the release of Lolo’s latest single “Encore.”

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Lolo Zouaï Drops New Single 'VVVIP'

Independent American-French-Algerian artist Lolo Zouaï unveils her new single “VVVIP” out now via Keep it on the Lolo. A music video for the song that Lolo shot in South Korea during her Asian tour dates will be released this xMonday September Sept. 11 at 12pm EST. 

“VVVIP” follows the release of Lolo’s latest single “Encore”, a collaboration with Michael Brun and Saint Levant on the international dance track “Sak Pase”, and her feature on Kito’s DnB track “Sticky”. 

Last year Zouaï released her beloved PLAYGIRL album, which she could be seen performing on the US leg of Dua Lipa’s FUTURE NOSTALGIA Tour, and her own headline tour at the top of 2023. Pitchfork noted about the album, “The album shines when Zouaï is playing and partying, like in the funky, whimsical, “Picking Berries,” a romp in “the south of France” that moves as an extended, breathy sigh.”

Lolo Zouaï hit her stride in 2019 after the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album High Highs to Low Lows, which garnered a massive audience worldwide. With over 450M streams to date, campaigns and partnerships with Nike, Coach, Dior, YSL, Chanel, Reebok, and more to accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, W, Harper's Bazaar, Paper, Elle, and countless other notable publications.

Look out for more from Lolo Zouaï later this year.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tommy Nowels



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jordi Returns With New Single Just A Friend Photo
Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'

Recently, Jordi gave her over 15 million social media followers what they’d been asking for, the track she’d been hinting at dropping for a few weeks. Instantly upon release, the track was getting added to playlists across all DSPs including Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify and Tidal and SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff has played the track on his show.

2
Mariah Carey Releases Music Box 30th Anniversary Edition Photo
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition

The the new reissue includes unreleased tracks, mixes, live audio, and remastered audio with 'My Prayer,' 'Hero (2009 Version),' 'Anytime You Need A Friend (Extended Mix),' and 'Music Box (Acapella),' and more. A remastered version of 'Mariah Carey Live at Proctor's Theatre' is also part of the release. Listen now!

3
Luke Combs Nominated for Four Awards at 57th Annual CMA Awards Photo
Luke Combs Nominated for Four Awards at 57th Annual CMA Awards

8x CMA Award-winner and reigning 2x Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is nominated for four more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Gettin’ Old) and Single of the Year (“Fast Car”). Written by Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car” is also nominated for Song of the Year.

4
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album GUTS Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo has released her highly anticipated sophomore album 'GUTS.' Stream the album now and get all the details on her live performances and pop-up shop in NYC. Don't miss out on exclusive merchandise and unforgettable experiences.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Live Music & Unreleased SongsMariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Live Music & Unreleased Songs
Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'Jordi Returns With New Single 'Just A Friend'
Abby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New TrailerAbby Lee Miller, Danielle Staub & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS Series; Watch them Join OMAROSA, Tiffany Pollard & More in New Trailer

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL