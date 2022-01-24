Lola Young Announces New Single 'So Sorry'

She's one of VEVO's DSCVR Artists to Watch 2022, an Amazon Next Breakthrough Artist, a BRITs "Rising Star" Award nominee and one of the five artists shortlisted on the "BBC "Sound Of 2022" poll. Yet - on her new single, "So Sorry" - 21-year-old Lola Young confesses she still sometimes feels insecure.

Produced by Oscar, GRAMMY® and BRIT award winner Paul Epworth, the upbeat track finds Young at her sharp-tongued best, accompanied by glistening strings and a driving rhythm section.

Lola Young, who will launch a U.K. headline tour in March, explains, "'So Sorry' is a song I wrote about my toxic traits in a relationship. I got super vulnerable and honest on this track and I hadn't yet written a song about how difficult I can be when I'm with someone. I feel like a lot of other people are going to be able to relate to the feeling of saying sorry far too much."

"So Sorry" follows another original track, "FAKE," and her inspired cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder's "Together In Electric Dreams." Combined, the two singles have amassed nearly eight million global streams.

With powerful singles such as "Bad Tattoo," "Ruin My Make Up" and "Woman" and the stripped-down 2021 EP and accompanying film, After Midnight, she's won acclaim across the board from the likes of Billboard, Atwood Magazine, Wonderland and British Vogue. The Honey Pop said, "With her sultry voice and such an explosion of talent...[Young's] emotional loops hit us hard." The Forty Five observed, "Her smoky vocals, plain honesty and wit are ready to take on the world."

