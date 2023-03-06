Lojay Unleashes 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP

Maximizing incredible international momentum with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread acclaim, breakout Nigerian singer, songwriter, and artist Lojay unveils his anxiously awaited new EP, Gangster Romantic, today via Koratori Recordings.

The seven-track collection boasts the fan favorites "MOTO," "LEADER!," and "CANADA" [feat. DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Lights & Kabza De Small], which have tallied over 4 million cumulative streams in advance of the EP.

Now, this diverse collection opens with the hypnotic "YAHWEH." The track threads a silky vocal around an icy beat, fluttering between intimate intonation on the verses and a high-register hook. Elsewhere, "IYD" sees his voice dip in and out of focus as a dreamy loop echoes through 808s. Meanwhile, he confesses, "I'm only looking for closure."

Organic percussion underlines "AVALABU" as his energetic delivery glides atop the head-nodding beat. Gangster Romantic concludes with an entrancing send-off on "OVA." Buoyed by production from P.Priime, the refrain assures, "Now it's over." From top-to-bottom, the EP merges breezy Afrobeats, nocturnal R&B, and infectious pop. Check out the full tracklisting below.

About Gangster Romantic, Lojay shared, "I didn't make this project because I wanted to have hits out. I made this project, because I wanted people to listen to something they can connect with and hold onto for a long time. Of course, you want to do numbers and be on the charts, but that isn't the point. All I ask is that you listen to the project from beginning to end as one full body of work. There is a reason why I placed all of the songs where they are. I want you to have that experience in unison and just take it in and connect."

Recently, Lojay notched a viral hit with "Monalisa" [with Sarz & Chris Brown]. It ignited TikTok, inspiring north of 68K-plus fan-created videos on the platform. Thus far, it has piled up 49.3 million Spotify streams and 16 million YouTube views. Meanwhile, the original generated 40.7 million Spotify streams and 61 million YouTube views.

All signs point to a massive 2023 for Lojay. He graced the cover of Apple Music's Africa Rising-an achievement previously accomplished by BNXN fka Buju, Ayra Starr, and Tems. Not to mention, he delivered a showstopping performance of "Monalisa" and "LEADER!" on That Grape Juice. Additionally, Rolling Stone christened "CANADA" one of "The 40 Best Afropop Songs of 2022," going on to add, "Lojay and DJ Maphorisa (a.k.a. Madumane) promise to fly out their love interest to the Great White North, a fitting theme for this cross-cultural collaboration."

OKAYAFRICA touted "Automatic" [with Smallgod] among "The Best Nigerian Songs Out Right Now," raving, "The duo delivers something noteworthy, further cementing Smallgod's ability to curate memorable African songs and Lojay's remarkable lyrical ability." It's just the beginning though. Lojay will make you feel Gangster Romantic in 2023!

Listen to the new EP here: