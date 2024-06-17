Logan Crosby Confirms Highly Anticipated Debut Album and Headline Tour

Releasing everywhere on September 27, Logan’s first full-length body of work will feature lead singles “You’re Still,” “Girl Next Door,” and SiriusXM Highway find “2019,” plus 10 brand new tracks from the soulful, Georgia-bred storyteller. 2019 Tracklist: 1. 2019 2. You’re Still 3. Polaroid Picture 4. Love Like That Again 5. Girl Next Door 6. Please Don’t Say Atlanta 7. Look Who’s Lonely Now 8. But I Do 9. I’ll Write A Song 10. Ain’t No Georgia 11. Forever For A While 12. Roots 13. Seasons In anticipation of his awaited debut album, Logan will hit the road for his first-ever headline tour this September. The 12-date 2019 tour will kick off in Tuscaloosa, with stops in Knoxville, Charlotte, Columbia, Nashville and more. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, June 21st at logancrosby.com. “When you listen to me, I want to take you back to the first time you got your heart broken or fell in love,” Logan notes. “Other songs might make you want to party. I’m the same guy who was holding a guitar at three-years-old. Whether I’m playing a dive bar or an arena, I’m going to share stories and maybe make you laugh too.” Recently named one of PEOPLE’s “Artists To Watch,” Logan is currently bringing his heartfelt, live set to stages in North America for Megan Moroney’s LUCKY 2.0 tour, the Calgary Stampede and more. Upcoming performances: June 27 - Country Fest 2024 / Cadott, WI July 12 - Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Spokane, WA July 13 - Calgary Stampede / Calgary, AB July 19 - Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Saratoga, CA July 26 - Megan Moroney LUCKY 2.0 Tour / Aspen, CO August 8 & 9 – Voice of America Country Music Fest 2024 / West Chester, OH September 5 – The 2019 Tour / Tuscaloosa, AL * September 6 – The 2019 Tour / Knoxville, TN * September 7 – The 2019 Tour / Charlotte, NC * September 12 – The 2019 Tour / Chattanooga, TN * September 13 – The 2019 Tour / Columbia, SC * September 14 – The 2019 Tour / Decatur, GA * September 19 – The 2019 Tour / Hattiesburg, MS * September 20 – The 2019 Tour / Mobile, AL * September 21 – The 2019 Tour / Tifton, GA * September 26 – The 2019 Tour / Nashville, TN * September 27 – The 2019 Tour / Starkville, MS * September 28 – The 2019 Tour / Fayetteville, AR * October 18 – GoldenSky Festival 2024 / Sacramento, CA October 19 – Giddy Up Music Festival / Las Vegas, NV *Just announced ABOUT LOGAN CROSBY With a soulful bellow, razor-sharp songcraft and no shortage of good old-fashioned true grit, Logan Crosby tells classic country stories through a crystal-clear 21st century lens. When he recalls a lovers’ escape in a vintage Chevy, he doesn’t forget to mention the contents of the ashtray. If he depicts an exchange between a young man and his (potential) future father-in-law, the rhythm will summon the anxiousness of a nervous pause. Loaded with such vivid details, these vignettes, experiences, and memories bloom out loud across upbeat and undeniable country anthems amplified by just the right amount of rock energy. Born and raised in the small town of Milledgeville, GA, he grew up immersed in music. During fourth grade, his aunt bought him a “real guitar” for Christmas. By junior high, he fell in love with the instrument. Attending the University of Georgia, he split his time between pursuing a major in political science and performing at bars, restaurants, and parties. In 2022, Logan starred in the first season of ABC’s Claim To Fame. Emerging as a fan favorite, he placed second upon conclusion of the season. After releasing his breakthrough single “If Jesus Was A Cowboy” in 2022, he inked a deal with 50 Egg Music. Settling in Nashville, he supported Megan Moroney on successive sold-out tours and unveiled his 23 Days In L.A. EP. The latter’s opener and single “Run Away With You” amassed over 591K Spotify streams, earning praise from PEOPLE, Country Now, MusicRow and more. This year, Logan will achieve a new milestone with the release of his highly anticipated debut album, 2019, available everywhere on September 27. First singles “Girl Next Door,” “2019” and “You’re Still” are available now. Photo Credit: Drew DeSirey / Sean Roberts