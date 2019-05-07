Loamlands Announces New LP, Shares SOME BOY YOU DON'T NEED Track



Loamlands is a distorted country music outfit based in North Carolina that places queer storytelling at the forefront. Their music intimately grapples with identity, pronouns and experiencing a queer existence in both modern-day and historical southern culture.



Lez Dance, the sophomore full-length from country-folk band Loamlands is a genre-bending record exhibiting the narrative-heavy lyrics lead singer Kym Register is well-known for. Many tracks are intentionally bare bones, pushing raw vocals from Register to the fore font. With a multi-instrumental foundation featuring cello, trumpet, pedal steel, and more, the album's tempos and song structures vary and are not prescribed to rhythm sections or click tracks.



Writing narrative-heavy songs has become an important part of creating music for Register, and Lez Dance continues to exemplify their penchant for storytelling. Their words are especially intimate as they navigate a tale of coming out and narrating familiar identity struggles from a southern and genderqueer perspective.



Recorded in the summer of 2018 by Kris Hilbert at Greensboro's Legitimate Business (Solar Halos / The Body / The Love Language) and mastered by Mell Dettmer (SunO) / Earth.)





The album's lead single "Some Boy You Don't Need" is a song for the closest of friends that will go to any extreme to save each other from settling.