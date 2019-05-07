Loamlands Announces New LP, Shares SOME BOY YOU DON'T NEED Track

May. 7, 2019  

Loamlands has announced the new LP 'Lez Dance' and has shared the single "Some Boy You Don't Need". The LP will be out 6/7 on Cruisin Records. Tour dates below.

Tour Dates:
5/7 Comet Ping-Pong (Washington D.C.)
5/8 PhilaMOCA (Philadelphia, PA)
5/9 NY Coney Island Baby (New York, NY)
5/10 Trans Pecos (Brooklyn, NY)
5/11 Make Shift (Boston, MA)
5/12 Warmer Warmer (Providence, RI)
5/13 Flywheel (Easthampton, MA)
6/8 North Star Church of the Arts (Durham, NC) *Record Release*
7/27 Saxapahaw Summer Concert Series (Saxapahaw, NC)


Loamlands is a distorted country music outfit based in North Carolina that places queer storytelling at the forefront. Their music intimately grapples with identity, pronouns and experiencing a queer existence in both modern-day and historical southern culture.

Lez Dance, the sophomore full-length from country-folk band Loamlands is a genre-bending record exhibiting the narrative-heavy lyrics lead singer Kym Register is well-known for. Many tracks are intentionally bare bones, pushing raw vocals from Register to the fore font. With a multi-instrumental foundation featuring cello, trumpet, pedal steel, and more, the album's tempos and song structures vary and are not prescribed to rhythm sections or click tracks.

Writing narrative-heavy songs has become an important part of creating music for Register, and Lez Dance continues to exemplify their penchant for storytelling. Their words are especially intimate as they navigate a tale of coming out and narrating familiar identity struggles from a southern and genderqueer perspective.

Recorded in the summer of 2018 by Kris Hilbert at Greensboro's Legitimate Business (Solar Halos / The Body / The Love Language) and mastered by Mell Dettmer (SunO) / Earth.)


The album's lead single "Some Boy You Don't Need" is a song for the closest of friends that will go to any extreme to save each other from settling.


