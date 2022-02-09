Lo Moon Releases New Song 'Stop'

Los Angeles, CA's Lo Moon - comprised of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws - have released a third taste of their forthcoming, highly anticipated sophomore album, A Modern Life, set for release on February 25th via Strngr Recordings/Thirty Tigers.

Entitled "Stop," the new song - which could easily fit in amongst Coldplay's most beloved early tracks - is a bona fide anthem, the kind only Lo Moon could create. The song deftly marries soaring guitars and frontman Matt Lowell's incredible, visceral vocals into one impressive whole. "Stop" follows the amazing album tracks "Raincoats" and "Dream Never Dies."

A Modern Life is the band's way of navigating through struggles with identity and expectation - but at its core, remains filled with hope and a desire to stay true to oneself. Produced by the band, the album features additional co-production by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick), as well as Chris Walla, who helmed their 2017 self-titled debut.

Siphoning guitar transmissions and a dynamic vocal push-and-pull through a lens of cinematic production, Lo Moon deftly balances expansive soundscapes and eloquent songcraft, using music to make sense of each day on A Modern Life. "It's about survival,'' observes Lowell. "Navigating through all that's thrown at us. Maintaining who we are and where we want to be. Music itself has been so powerful for us in our own survival, it can change everything in an instant. As a band, we've got a lot of reverence for it and strive for it. We don't take it for granted."

In 2016, Lo Moon materialized as a fan and critical favorite with the buzzing "Loveless." It paved the way for their 2018 self-titled full-length, Lo Moon, which NPR hailed as ''shimmering, immersive and otherworldly. As intimate as it is anthemic''. Meanwhile, Variety attested, "It possesses a rare balance of pop-inflected songwriting and dense atmospherics that hold each other in check rather than clashing."

Beyond acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Los Angeles Times, The Sunday Times, NME, Noisey and more, Billboard named them among "10 Rock & Alternative Artists to Watch." Between amassing over 50 million streams, the band performed alongside The War On Drugs, Glass Animals, Phoenix, and Air in addition to gracing the bills of Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, SXSW, All Points East and more. The group also made their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! followed by The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Following a tour with CHVRCHES, the musicians entered the studio with producer Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Miya Folick) to record what would become the next body of work. Their old friend Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie), who co-produced their debut, eventually joined them for some of the finishing touches. The resulting album is one that combines fragility, intimacy, and vulnerability with oceanic washes of sound, doubling as a snapshot of our 21st century existential ebb and flow. "Carried Away" hinges on airy guitar as Matt anxiously confesses, "Every single day, it's easy to get carried away." Elsewhere, "Digging Up The Dead" pairs angelic vocals with a funeral chant, juxtaposing dark and light sonic hues.

In the end, Lo Moon might just inspire you to enjoy A Modern Life a little more. "Great art has the ability to transform, and transport, and we know how powerful that can be," says Lowell. "We hope this record does that for you and can't wait to play it live. That will be the moment this journey feels truly complete.''

Lo Moon will be hitting the road for a headlining tour this spring, in addition to supporting their previous tourmates The War On Drugs in Europe. All dates are below.

Tour Dates

3/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet*

3/27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene*

3/28 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene*

3/30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen*

3/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen*

4/2 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall*

4/4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622*

4/5 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz*

4/7 - Munich, Germany - Zenith*

4/9 - Paris, France - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix*

4/11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham*

4/12 - London, UK - The O2*

4/14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena*

4/16 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*

4/18 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Corn Exchange*

4/20 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium Cologne*

4/21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof*

4/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome*

4/23 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sportpaleis*

5/10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

5/13 - Austin, TX - 3Ten

5/14 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

5/16 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

5/17 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

5/20 - Baltimore, MD - 8x10

5/21 - Washington DC - DC9

5/23 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5/26 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

5/27 - Montreal, QC - Petite Campus

5/28 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

5/29 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

5/31 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

6/1 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

6/4 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive Denver

6/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

6/6 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

6/8 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

6/9 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

6/11 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

6/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Masonic Lodge

*w/ The War on Drugs