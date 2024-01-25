Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

Lizzy and the Palm is streaming now on all digital platforms. 

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

It is nearly inconceivable that Lizzy and the Palm, the thirteen-song full-length from the pensive songwriter by the same name, is a debut record. Wry, earnest, and weaved together with a wisdom often unattainable to most seasoned musicians, Lizzy's self-titled record reflects her ability to use sincerity as a superpower.

Always searching for the deeper meaning of life while refusing to abandon her curious idiosyncrasy, Lizzy continues to carve her place in the world with impassioned storytelling and gut-wrenching lyricism intermingled with genuinely quirky artistry and charm. Lizzy and the Palm is streaming now on all digital platforms

Unafraid to be heartfelt on the Adam Castilla (The Colourist) produced record, Lizzy and the Palm is an album that unapologetically smudges the lines of almost anything you could imagine blueprinting on a release. Songs like “Feelings” and “Honest Song” are poignant and harrowing, while “If I Let The Devil” and “Be A Lady” feature multiple mouth-trumpet solos, despite being important commentaries on society.

Olivadam,” “O Mama,” and “La Colombe” are recorded in a range of languages. “Deep Breaths” is poetic and atmospheric, while “Center of Attention” is a shimmering indie-pop masterpiece, and “City Boy” leans towards a vintage jazz sound. Lizzy and the Palm know who they are. That's who they are going to be. That's what makes the project one of a kind. 

Lizzy has always been one to search for the deeper meaning of life, especially after coming to terms with her grief after the loss of her mother. She has always been in touch with her creative roots as she was born to an American musical theater composer for a father and a French choreographer for a mom. Her warm, compassionate tone allows Lizzy and the Palm's music to resonate with all generations as her sound transcends genre.

Lizzy and the Palm earned her stage name from the woman who created and raised her, Marie de la Palme, to whom she dedicated her musical journey. After finishing her schooling, she found a home in Berlin, surrounded by like-minded creatives. Splitting her time between Berlin and Southern California has allowed Lizzy to find a voice in multiple communities and connect with a global audience.

Listen to Lizzy and the Palm on all streaming platforms now. Follow Lizzy and the Palm on Spotify to be notified about new releases and keep up with her unique story by visiting her Instagram at @LizzyandthePalm.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Zameer Rizvi to Release New Studio Album Audacity Photo
Zameer Rizvi to Release New Studio Album 'Audacity'

Zameer Rizvi will release his new album, Audacity, on May 24th. “Sedona,” inspired by a visit to the spiritually-rich red sandstone city in Arizona, opens with driving toms and syncopated guitars, delivering an upbeat pop rock soundscape replete with layered melodic vocals. Other singles, “Red Rock” and “Strong,” will drop through the summer.

2
Bon Jovi Sets 40th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut Album Deluxe Photo
Bon Jovi Sets 40th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut Album Deluxe

BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION consists of the remastered original album in addition to a total of nine bonus tracks, including unreleased studio recordings and four rare live cuts. Jon Bon Jovi co-produced BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION alongside longtime sound engineer Obie O'Brien who also mixed the bonus material.

3
Driftwood Shares Driving New Single Every Which Way But Loose Photo
Driftwood Shares Driving New Single 'Every Which Way But Loose'

Driftwood shares their new single 'Every Which Way But Loose' and announces their upcoming LP 'December Last Call.' Check out the driving new track and get ready for the release of their latest album. December Last Call finds the Americana outfit returning to their Upstate New York roots for a reflective album showcasing the evolution of the band.

4
Odie Leigh Shares New Song No Doubt After Signing to Mom + Pop Photo
Odie Leigh Shares New Song 'No Doubt' After Signing to Mom + Pop

Baton Rouge, LA-based singer-songwriter Odie Leigh has shared her new song, “No Doubt.” An official music video premieres on YouTube. The song, out now via Mom + Pop, was produced by Bay Area producer/musician/engineer Derek Ted, Odie Leigh, and Runnner.

More Hot Stories For You

Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in AprilOrbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in April
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY AwardsBilly Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music PublishingDean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO