Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

It is nearly inconceivable that Lizzy and the Palm, the thirteen-song full-length from the pensive songwriter by the same name, is a debut record. Wry, earnest, and weaved together with a wisdom often unattainable to most seasoned musicians, Lizzy's self-titled record reflects her ability to use sincerity as a superpower.

Always searching for the deeper meaning of life while refusing to abandon her curious idiosyncrasy, Lizzy continues to carve her place in the world with impassioned storytelling and gut-wrenching lyricism intermingled with genuinely quirky artistry and charm. Lizzy and the Palm is streaming now on all digital platforms.

Unafraid to be heartfelt on the Adam Castilla (The Colourist) produced record, Lizzy and the Palm is an album that unapologetically smudges the lines of almost anything you could imagine blueprinting on a release. Songs like “Feelings” and “Honest Song” are poignant and harrowing, while “If I Let The Devil” and “Be A Lady” feature multiple mouth-trumpet solos, despite being important commentaries on society.

“Olivadam,” “O Mama,” and “La Colombe” are recorded in a range of languages. “Deep Breaths” is poetic and atmospheric, while “Center of Attention” is a shimmering indie-pop masterpiece, and “City Boy” leans towards a vintage jazz sound. Lizzy and the Palm know who they are. That's who they are going to be. That's what makes the project one of a kind.

Lizzy has always been one to search for the deeper meaning of life, especially after coming to terms with her grief after the loss of her mother. She has always been in touch with her creative roots as she was born to an American musical theater composer for a father and a French choreographer for a mom. Her warm, compassionate tone allows Lizzy and the Palm's music to resonate with all generations as her sound transcends genre.

Lizzy and the Palm earned her stage name from the woman who created and raised her, Marie de la Palme, to whom she dedicated her musical journey. After finishing her schooling, she found a home in Berlin, surrounded by like-minded creatives. Splitting her time between Berlin and Southern California has allowed Lizzy to find a voice in multiple communities and connect with a global audience.

Listen to Lizzy and the Palm on all streaming platforms now. Follow Lizzy and the Palm on Spotify to be notified about new releases and keep up with her unique story by visiting her Instagram at @LizzyandthePalm.