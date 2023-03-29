Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Liz Brasher Releases Soul-Inspired Cover of Jack White's 'Love Interruption'

Liz Brasher Releases Soul-Inspired Cover of Jack White's 'Love Interruption'

Later this spring Brasher will be releasing music from her forthcoming Joe Chiccarelli produced album.

Mar. 29, 2023  

A sultry, soulful take on the 2012 Jack White tune, "Love Interruption," from singer-songwriter LIZ BRASHER is available today, the first new music from Brasher since her critically acclaimed 2019 album debut, Painted Image.

On Brasher's version of White's ode to love, she blends the darkness of the songs opening lines "I want love to, roll me over slowly- Stick a knife inside me, and twist it all around. I want love to, grab my fingers gently Slam them in a doorway, put my face into the ground," with the stunning starkness of her voice a cappella and her own unique southern charm harmonies. "Love Interruption's" lyrics were so raw and painful to me," explains Brasher.

"One day I tried to play and sing it knowing I couldn't do Jack White justice. What came of that is pretty much a stripped-down version of what we recorded." BRASHER will release a new album later this year and has a planned live appearance at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood on April 11th.

Pulling from her Tennessee-adopted roots (Brasher moved to Memphis after several other stops including Chicago, Atlanta and her childhood home in North Carolina) she chose to cover a song from fellow Tennessean (Nashville resident), Jack White.

"Jack White is the primary reason why I started playing an electric guitar. When his album Lazaretto came out I had just started collecting vinyl and was obsessed with the Ultra Lazaretto LP. I specifically played the title track on repeat for months trying to learn the groove and understand the fuzz I was hearing."

Brasher explains. "Of course, after digesting that record I had to tear apart his other solo album, Blunderbuss."

Half Dominican, half Italian and also Southern, Liz Brasher makes her own kind of music that's rooted in rock 'n' roll. Her influences are deep and expansive, pulling from the likes of Mahalia Jackson to Bob Dylan, and Amy Winehouse to the aforementioned Jack White.

On Liz's debut album, she was embraced by NPR, Rolling Stone and Billboard to name a few, and she has toured with legendary artists from The Zombies to The Psychedelic Furs and Blondie. Later this spring Brasher will be releasing music from her forthcoming Joe Chiccarelli produced album via her new label home at Blue Élan Records, the Los Angeles-based independent label celebrating its 9th anniversary this year.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson



