Living Weapon Releases DEATH IN THE FAMILY LP, Shares Music Video

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LIVING WEAPON has released its new album DEATH IN THE FAMILY through Closed Casket Activities, alongside a music video for the track IN LOVING MEMORY. The record runs 23 minutes and moves through themes of mortality and the aftermath of existence toward an unresolved conclusion.

Tracklist

The First Element

Metastasis

Dead Like You

The Leaving Process

Parthenogenesis

Interspecies Quality Assessment

Qui Transtulit Sustinet

In Loving Memory

When No Light Compared

Tour Dates

Aug 22 Boston, MA — Middle East Upstairs (Record Release Show)

DEATH IN THE FAMILY was recorded, produced, and engineered by Jeremy Martin between fall and spring, marking the first time the band tracked a full album internally. Taylor Young of The Pit Recording Studio handled mixing, with mastering by Nick Townsend. LIVING WEAPON is scheduled to play a record release show in Boston at Middle East Upstairs.

Photo Credit: Alec Swenor



Photo Credit: Alec Swenor

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