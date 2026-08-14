Living Weapon Releases DEATH IN THE FAMILY LP, Shares Music Video
The 23-minute record was tracked internally by Jeremy Martin and mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Recording Studio.
LIVING WEAPON has released its new album DEATH IN THE FAMILY through Closed Casket Activities, alongside a music video for the track IN LOVING MEMORY. The record runs 23 minutes and moves through themes of mortality and the aftermath of existence toward an unresolved conclusion.
Tracklist
The First Element
Metastasis
Dead Like You
The Leaving Process
Parthenogenesis
Interspecies Quality Assessment
Qui Transtulit Sustinet
In Loving Memory
When No Light Compared
Tour Dates
Aug 22 Boston, MA — Middle East Upstairs (Record Release Show)
DEATH IN THE FAMILY was recorded, produced, and engineered by Jeremy Martin between fall and spring, marking the first time the band tracked a full album internally. Taylor Young of The Pit Recording Studio handled mixing, with mastering by Nick Townsend. LIVING WEAPON is scheduled to play a record release show in Boston at Middle East Upstairs.
Photo Credit: Alec Swenor
Photo Credit: Alec Swenor