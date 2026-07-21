Living Weapon Releases Music Video for New Single 'Interspecies Quality Assessment'
The track is lifted from the band's forthcoming album on Closed Casket Activities.
Living Weapon has released a music video for their new single 'Interspecies Quality Assessment,' adding a visual component to the track as the band continues to roll out new material.
The band will release their new LP Death in the Family next month, an album that confronts mortality, meaninglessness, and the aftermath of existence. The music video for 'Interspecies Quality Assessment' was filmed and produced by Eric Richter, Anthony Didio, and the band themselves.
Death in the Family was recorded, produced, and engineered by Jeremy Martin over fall 2025 into spring 2026 — the band's first time tracking a full album internally. The record was then mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Recording Studio and mastered by Nick Townsend.
Death in the Family is due out digitally on August 14, with LP and CD releases to follow in September. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available here.
Death in the Family, Track Listing:
- The First Element
- Metastasis
- Dead Like You
- The Leaving Process
- Parthenogenesis
- Interspecies Quality Assessment
- Qui Transtulit Sustinet
- In Loving Memory
- When No Light Compared
Photo Credit: Alec Swenor
Photo Credit: Alec Swenor