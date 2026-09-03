Live Well Releases New EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE

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Emo punk band Live Well has released its new EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE. The three-track project consists of 'GOOD ONES,' 'KIDS,' and latest single 'IDK,' all originally written six years ago. The release marks the band's first new music since their 2019 debut MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE was written in 2019 known as Perfectly Temporary.

MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE marks the band's first release since their 2019 debut Perfectly Temporary. Fans can stream the new EP now here.

'MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE is made up of songs written 6 years ago,' shares front man Paul Masbad. 'Revisiting them now was like traveling back in time and having a conversation with our past selves. Each song is a representation of who I was, who I am, and who I want to become. It's the band's past, present, and future in eight minutes.'

Live Well recently made their return to the stage, performing four shows in three days alongside their friends For Lack Of A Term, Career Day, Cellmate, Girls Wish, Ghost Tour, Phantoms and Fables, and more for a series of local shows. Stay tuned for more soon at https://linktr.ee/livewellbandny.

About Live Well

Live Well is an emo punk band from the greater New York area. The music feels nostalgic, with straightforward lyricism and short songs leaving listeners wanting more in the best way.

The band formed in 2018, born out of friendship, mutual aid, love, and support. Paul Masbad (lead singer/songwriter) and Max Johl (guitarist/arranger) had gone on a cross-country road trip that galvanized their friendship. This foundation has since extended to their other band mates Luis Castro (bass), Neil Stafford (drums), Donald Perdomo (guitar) as well as their friends, family, and listeners. Live Well is a gang, a family - and they're excited for everyone to join them on this journey.

Live Well's upcoming EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE picks up after a six year hiatus, signaling a new era as well as highlighting growth and a different side of the band's story telling. The EP was demo'd in 2020 during lock down after the band's tour to SXSW was canceled. Six years later the band has revisited the demos, re-tracking and refreshing the songs with all five original members.

Tracklist

1. GOOD ONES

2. IDK

3. KIDS

Follow Live Well: https://linktr.ee/livewellbandny

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