Live Well Releases New Single "KIDS" Ahead of MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE EP

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Emo punk band Live Well has released a new single, 'KIDS,' ahead of their forthcoming EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE. Fans can stream the new song, with MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE set for release on September 3rd.

On the new single, Paul Masbad shares: ''KIDS' is a song about my hopes for the future. 6 years ago when i wrote it, i felt as if it was an outline for the life i wanted for myself. Coming back to the song after reaching some of those goals, felt kind of surreal. Not often do we get to be in conversation with other versions of ourselves and i feel fortunate that through this song I was able to see myself in that way; and even though i was able to achieve some of the things I mentioned in this song, it's very much still a love letter to the future I want for myself.'

Fans can look forward to hearing new music live for the first time this summer. The band will be performing alongside friends For Lack Of A Term, Career Day, Cellmate, Girls Wish, Ghost Tour, and more for a series of local shows. For a full list of upcoming dates, see below or visit https://linktr.ee/livewellbandny.

About Live Well

Live Well is an emo punk band from the greater New York area. The music feels nostalgic, with straightforward lyricism and short songs leaving listeners wanting more in the best way. The band formed in 2018, born out of friendship, mutual aid, love, and support. Paul Masbad (lead singer/songwriter) and Max Johl (guitarist/arranger) had gone on a cross-country road trip that galvanized their friendship. This foundation has since extended to their other band mates Luis Castro (bass), Neil Stafford (drums), Donald Perdomo (guitar) as well as their friends, family, and listeners. Live Well is a gang, a family - and they're excited for everyone to join them on this journey.

Live Well's upcoming EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE picks up after a six year hiatus, signaling a new era as well as highlighting growth and a different side of the band's story telling. The EP was demo'd in 2020 during lock down after the band's tour to SXSW was canceled. Six years later the band has revisited the demos, re-tracking and refreshing the songs with all five original members.

Tracklist

1. GOOD ONES

2. IDK

3. KIDS

Upcoming Tour Dates

8/20 – Lindenhurst, NY @ Sand City Brewery South (w/For Lack of a Term, Career Day, Things Left Unsaid, Adam Guzman)

8/21 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby's (w/Cellmate & Girls Wish)

8/22 – Astoria, NY @ Astoria Open Streets (w/Ghost Tour + LOLUX)

8/22 – Bushwick, NY @ The Attic (w/Ghost Tour, Phantoms and Fables, For Lack of a Term)

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