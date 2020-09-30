Live Music Returns To ACL Live This Weekend To Benefit Black Fret

The Lounge Series kicks off this Friday, Oct. 2.

The Lounge Series at ACL Live benefitting Black Fret is here! It kicks off this Friday, Oct. 2 with Wild Child (unplugged and intimate) with The Texas Gentlemen. It continues Saturday, Oct. 3 with Jackie Venson with Blackillac.

All in a very special, socially distant and very cool lounge configuration of ACL Live! To buy tickets, click here, and use code BLACKFRET75 for $75 off each seat.

This concert series features extensive safety measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic we are facing. With staggered entry times and health screening on check-in across three entrances, a mask and no-mingle policy, socially distanced lounge seating, table service and a world premiere venue that exchanges the air in the room NINE times every hour with fresh, water-chilled air from the outside, live music is back at ACL Live for the first time since the pandemic started. All in benefit of Austin, Texas nonprofit Black Fret. You can review ACL Live safety guidelines here.

Check out ticket links below:

Wild Child with the Texas Gentlemen on Friday, Oct. 2

Jackie Venson with Blackillac on Saturday, Oct. 3

Shinyribs with Blue Water Highway on Thursday, Oct. 15

Brownout with Nane on Friday, Oct. 16

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You