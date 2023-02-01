Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce North American Tour

Heavy music innovators Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE have announced a tour together throughout North America early this summer. Liturgy will be releasing their new album 93696 on March 24th, and ahead of the tour the band will be performing at Big Ears Festival this March. BIG|BRAVE will be releasing their new album nature morte on February 24th.

Ahead of the release of their new album nature morte, BIG|BRAVE have shared the sprawling new single "the fable of subjugation." The song conveys pain through strained drones free of time, an aching minimalism that withers slowly before bursting in an outright roar that highlights the band's skillful use of dynamic's and singer/guitarist Robin Wattie's power as a lyricist and singer.

Robin Wattie explains of the track:

"Lyrically, this was inspired by working on 'Leaving None But Small Birds' with The Body. I kept the concept of nature morte while using the style of folk storytelling to help convey how much has not changed in the time of 'man' when it comes to men's subconscious need or unprovoked desire or that ageless race to conquer and control any one thing and all things that may be of use and/or beneficial and/or prized or merely even kind of wanted etc., especially if one can accrue monetary wealth specifically at the detriment of the other."

The title nature morte is the French term for still life paintings whose literal translation is "dead nature." BIG|BRAVE color the songs of nature morte with unease, creating an air of beauty in decay, chords suspended in contemplative stillness.

Wattie's experiences structuring lyrics and song forms on The Body & BIG|BRAVE's Leaving None But Small Birds informed her work on nature morte, creating stories that, like many folk tales, are at once specific and universal. Wattie's voice manages to be commanding and vulnerable with impressive range and intimacy.

Even her gasps carve their way through the tidal crash of Ball's distortion wail and the pummel of Hudson's drums. nature morte is an excavation of dark inner chasms of feelings both ineffable and visceral. The album tackles the folly of hope, the consequences of trauma, often centers on the subjugation of femininity in all its pluralities. "It is violent and terrible. It is crushing and alarming. It is common and basic," says Wattie. "It is catastrophic and disheartening."

Liturgy transcends the traditional parameters of what constitutes a rock band. Founded by Ravenna Hunt- Hendrix, Liturgy is a part of a shared discipline of composition, art, and philosophy that thrives on exploring the spaces between.

As an ever-evolving practice Hunt-Hendrix has incorporated elements of black metal, art rock, opera, and trap production into the musical language of Liturgy while engaging with transcendental, theological and eschatological theory through lectures series' and art installations.

A profound sense of yearning and emotional depth weaves through the Liturgy's dense layers and anchors the project's increasingly complex and innovative work. New album 93696 is the purest synthesis of the diversity of Liturgy, a sprawling and monumental double album exploring religion, cosmic love, the feminine, and metamorphosis while manifesting the ecstatic with breathtaking grandeur.

Liturgy & BIG|BRAVE North American tour

Jun. 10 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Jun. 11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Jun. 13 Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

Jun. 14 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Jun. 15 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Jun. 16 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Jun. 17 St Paul, MN - Turf Club

Jun. 18 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

Jun. 21 Calgary, AB - Sled Island Festival

Jun. 24 Seattle, WA - Substation

Jun. 25 Portland, OR - Star Theater

Jun. 27 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

Jun. 28 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Jun. 29 Los Angeles, CA - Resident

Jun. 30 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

Jul. 1 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

Jul. 3 Austin, TX - The Lost Well

Jul. 4 Houston, TX - The End

Jul. 5 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

Jul. 7 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Jul. 8 Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

Liturgy further dates

Feb. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Subterranean Dissonance Fest

Mar. 30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Long Play Festival

BIG|BRAVE further dates

Feb. 25 - Guadalajara, MX - Festival Adverso

Feb. 26 - Mexico City, MX - Sangriento

Apr. 9 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

Apr. 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

Apr. 11 - Malmö, SE - Plan B

Apr. 12 - Oslo, NO Blå

Apr. 14 - Helsinki, FI - Kuudes Linja

Apr. 15 - Tallinn, EE - Sveta Baar

Apr. 16 - Riga, LV - Noass

Apr. 18 - Vilnius, LI - XI20

Apr. 19 - Warsaw, PL - Voodoo

Apr. 20 - Poznań, PL - Dom Tramwajarza

Apr. 21 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Apr. 23 - Tilburg, NL - Roadburn Festival

Apr. 25 - Jena, DE - Kuba

Apr. 26 - Nuernberg, DE - KANTINE (beim Künstlerhaus)

Apr. 27 - Dresden, DE - Ostpol

Apr. 28 - Krems, AT - Donaufestival

Apr. 29 - Zagreb, HR - Kset

Apr. 30 - Bologna, IT - Circolo Dev

May 2 - Piediripa, IT (MC) Dong

May 4 - Busto Arsizio, IT - Circolo Gagarin

May 5 - Bulle, CH - Ebullition

May 7 - London, UK - Desertfest

May 9 - Manchester, UK - Soup Kitchen

May 10 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

May 11 - Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend

May 12 - Liverpool, UK - Kazimier Stockroom

May 13 - Norwich, UK - Voodoo Daddy

May 14 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon

May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 16 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack

May 17 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

May 18 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique