Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce North American Tour
Heavy music innovators Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE have announced a tour together throughout North America early this summer. Liturgy will be releasing their new album 93696 on March 24th, and ahead of the tour the band will be performing at Big Ears Festival this March. BIG|BRAVE will be releasing their new album nature morte on February 24th.
Ahead of the release of their new album nature morte, BIG|BRAVE have shared the sprawling new single "the fable of subjugation." The song conveys pain through strained drones free of time, an aching minimalism that withers slowly before bursting in an outright roar that highlights the band's skillful use of dynamic's and singer/guitarist Robin Wattie's power as a lyricist and singer.
Robin Wattie explains of the track:
"Lyrically, this was inspired by working on 'Leaving None But Small Birds' with The Body. I kept the concept of nature morte while using the style of folk storytelling to help convey how much has not changed in the time of 'man' when it comes to men's subconscious need or unprovoked desire or that ageless race to conquer and control any one thing and all things that may be of use and/or beneficial and/or prized or merely even kind of wanted etc., especially if one can accrue monetary wealth specifically at the detriment of the other."
The title nature morte is the French term for still life paintings whose literal translation is "dead nature." BIG|BRAVE color the songs of nature morte with unease, creating an air of beauty in decay, chords suspended in contemplative stillness.
Wattie's experiences structuring lyrics and song forms on The Body & BIG|BRAVE's Leaving None But Small Birds informed her work on nature morte, creating stories that, like many folk tales, are at once specific and universal. Wattie's voice manages to be commanding and vulnerable with impressive range and intimacy.
Even her gasps carve their way through the tidal crash of Ball's distortion wail and the pummel of Hudson's drums. nature morte is an excavation of dark inner chasms of feelings both ineffable and visceral. The album tackles the folly of hope, the consequences of trauma, often centers on the subjugation of femininity in all its pluralities. "It is violent and terrible. It is crushing and alarming. It is common and basic," says Wattie. "It is catastrophic and disheartening."
Liturgy transcends the traditional parameters of what constitutes a rock band. Founded by Ravenna Hunt- Hendrix, Liturgy is a part of a shared discipline of composition, art, and philosophy that thrives on exploring the spaces between.
As an ever-evolving practice Hunt-Hendrix has incorporated elements of black metal, art rock, opera, and trap production into the musical language of Liturgy while engaging with transcendental, theological and eschatological theory through lectures series' and art installations.
A profound sense of yearning and emotional depth weaves through the Liturgy's dense layers and anchors the project's increasingly complex and innovative work. New album 93696 is the purest synthesis of the diversity of Liturgy, a sprawling and monumental double album exploring religion, cosmic love, the feminine, and metamorphosis while manifesting the ecstatic with breathtaking grandeur.
Liturgy & BIG|BRAVE North American tour
Jun. 10 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Jun. 11 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Jun. 13 Buffalo, NY - Mohawk
Jun. 14 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Jun. 15 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
Jun. 16 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Jun. 17 St Paul, MN - Turf Club
Jun. 18 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
Jun. 21 Calgary, AB - Sled Island Festival
Jun. 24 Seattle, WA - Substation
Jun. 25 Portland, OR - Star Theater
Jun. 27 Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial
Jun. 28 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Jun. 29 Los Angeles, CA - Resident
Jun. 30 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground
Jul. 1 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
Jul. 3 Austin, TX - The Lost Well
Jul. 4 Houston, TX - The End
Jul. 5 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
Jul. 7 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
Jul. 8 Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
Liturgy further dates
Feb. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Subterranean Dissonance Fest
Mar. 30 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Long Play Festival
BIG|BRAVE further dates
Feb. 25 - Guadalajara, MX - Festival Adverso
Feb. 26 - Mexico City, MX - Sangriento
Apr. 9 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
Apr. 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
Apr. 11 - Malmö, SE - Plan B
Apr. 12 - Oslo, NO Blå
Apr. 14 - Helsinki, FI - Kuudes Linja
Apr. 15 - Tallinn, EE - Sveta Baar
Apr. 16 - Riga, LV - Noass
Apr. 18 - Vilnius, LI - XI20
Apr. 19 - Warsaw, PL - Voodoo
Apr. 20 - Poznań, PL - Dom Tramwajarza
Apr. 21 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
Apr. 23 - Tilburg, NL - Roadburn Festival
Apr. 25 - Jena, DE - Kuba
Apr. 26 - Nuernberg, DE - KANTINE (beim Künstlerhaus)
Apr. 27 - Dresden, DE - Ostpol
Apr. 28 - Krems, AT - Donaufestival
Apr. 29 - Zagreb, HR - Kset
Apr. 30 - Bologna, IT - Circolo Dev
May 2 - Piediripa, IT (MC) Dong
May 4 - Busto Arsizio, IT - Circolo Gagarin
May 5 - Bulle, CH - Ebullition
May 7 - London, UK - Desertfest
May 9 - Manchester, UK - Soup Kitchen
May 10 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
May 11 - Newcastle, UK - The Lubber Fiend
May 12 - Liverpool, UK - Kazimier Stockroom
May 13 - Norwich, UK - Voodoo Daddy
May 14 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon
May 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
May 16 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack
May 17 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin
May 18 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique