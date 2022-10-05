Liturgy Share New EP & Announce New Album '93696'

Liturgy announce a new epic double-album 93696 for release on Mar. 24th, 2023. The album's title track "93696" and their mini album As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time are out now.

The mini-album is all new material featuring "93", "36" and "696", a three-movement alternative take on the new album's title track, as well as "संसार". Both "93696" and "संसार" tease the group's new direction, as well as remind us of the power of this acclaimed band of guitarist and vocalist Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, guitarist Mario Miron, bassist Tia Vincent-Clark and drummer Leo Didkovsky.

Album title track "93696" is a 15-minute through-composed epic, whose dynamics are in constant flux, colored with delicate twinkling bells and measured piano, a surprising counterpoint to the band's usual chaotic, progressive rhythms.

Didkovsky's dexterity and precision behind the kit drives the ensemble's ferocity and infectious groove in equal measure. Miron's guitar twirls in dizzying countermelodies to Hunt-Hendrix's squall as Vincent-Clark's roaring bass tethers the quartet's intricate rhythm framework to their melodicism.

Liturgy obliterates the traditional definition of a rock band. Founded by Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, Liturgy is a part of a shared discipline of composition, art, and philosophy that thrives on exploring the spaces between.

As an ever-evolving practice Hunt-Hendrix has incorporated elements of black metal, art rock, opera, and trap production into the musical language of Liturgy while engaging with transcendental, theological and eschatological theory through lectures series' and art installations.

A profound sense of yearning and emotional depth weaves through the Liturgy's dense layers and anchors the project's increasingly complex and innovative work. 93696 is the purest synthesis of the diversity of Liturgy, a sprawling and monumental double album exploring religion, cosmic love, the feminine, and metamorphosis while manifesting the ecstatic with breathtaking grandeur.

Liturgy start a run of European Shows on October 6th, including a show alongside Lingua Ignota, and will be touring the U.S. this winter with Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island. Full list of dates below.

Liturgy tour dates

Oct. 6 - Amsterdam, NL - OT301 [tickets]

Oct. 7 - Paris, FR - Les Instants Chavires [tickets]

Oct. 8 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew [tickets]

Oct. 9 - London, UK - 229

Oct. 11 - Manchester, UK - Soup Kitchen [tickets]

Oct. 13 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique # [tickets]

Dec. 7 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery ^ [tickets]

Dec. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^ [tickets]

Dec. 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^ [tickets]

Dec. 10 - Chicago, IL - Reggies - Peace Simulation Festival ^ [tickets]

Dec. 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme ^ [tickets]

Dec. 13 - Toronto, ON - Garrison ^ [tickets]

Dec. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ^ [tickets]

Dec. 15 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs ^ [tickets]

Dec. 16 - Portland, ME - The Space ^ [tickets]

Dec. 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus ^ [tickets]

Feb. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Subterranean Dissonance Fest [tickets]



# w/ Lingua Ignota

^ w/ Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island