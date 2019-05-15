Little May Release Video For AS LOVING SHOULD

Only just over a week since the release of their long-awaited second album, Blame My Body, Little May are riding a wave of success, and now they're set to keep that flowing with the release today of a brand-new video for their latest single "As Loving Should."

The video for, "As Loving Should' was directed by Sydney creatives Stupid Genius, the crew also behind the strikingly energetic film clip for their previous single "Apples." Shot in a single day at a scout hall in Wollongong, the video combines contrasting visuals inspired by glamorous, '70s country and western videos, alongside eerie, psychedelic projections. The scenes are designed to resonate and play off the rich, acoustic tones threaded throughout the song, as well as the dark undercurrent that weaves through its lyrics.

Watch the new video here:

Already boasting the commanding singles "Lover," "Apples" and "As Loving Should," Blame My Body's arrival earlier this month came off the back of both an incredibly turbulent and fruitful period for the band. After the global breakout success of their debut, 2015's For The Company, the band was forced to regroup after the departure of member Annie Hamilton. The resulting album drew on the experiences and creativity of remaining members, Liz Drummond and Hannah Field - the new shape of the band leading them to delve into styles, structures and emotional realms they'd never previously been ready (or maybe willing) to dive into.

"We went into this record wanting to be bold & honest with ourselves, without shame," the band recently said in a statement on their social media pages. "Both of us had very different experiences whilst making this record, too. We wrote these songs separately and together, and in the process there was fear, joy, freedom, denial, shame, love, acknowledgment, anger, acceptance, surprise and confusion. We both became aware of ourselves and each other a little more. We tried to make sense of the world during a specific time, and in our own ways. Some of these songs were written consciously, some were written unconsciously. We wrote them to self soothe, and to have a good time. We had an incredible time making this record."

Blame My Body is OUT NOW via Dew Process & Universal Music Australia





