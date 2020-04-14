Little Man Tate to Reunite For Hometown Headline Show at O2 Academy Sheffield

Back together once more - LITTLE MAN TATE - will reunite for a major headline gig in their hometown this year.

Sparking a flurry of speculation in fan circles in recent days with a series of cryptic clues on social media, today (14 April), the Sheffield indie four-piece officially break their 11-year silence to announce a reunion show at the O2 Academy, Sheffield.



Taking place on Friday 18th September 2020, the gig will be the band's first live appearance since their emotional farewell shows at the very same venue in 2009, where they performed to over three thousand avid fans.

Looking to recapture that same magic all these years later, the original line up of: Jon Windle, Edward 'Maz' Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields will be picking-up exactly where they left off to embark on a new and exciting chapter together.

Speaking about the reunion show, frontman Jon Windle says:

"We've had offers over the last few years to do something, but it was never the right time due to other things that were going on in our lives. This time it was perfect, we are all in a really good place and just can't wait to do it."

Expected to sell fast, tickets will go on General Sale on Friday 24th April @ 10am

Pre-Sale is available for O2 + Ticketmaster Customers on Wednesday 22nd April @ 10am.

Available here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005882E2C30F87?did=ukaetmpre





