Little Hag Premieres New Video For 'Encore'

New Jersey's moodiest indie rockers, Little Hag, are exclusively premiering a new video for "Encore" today via FLOOD Magazine. Watch it now here. The track was a part of the band's late-2020 release, Whatever Happened To Avery Jane?

Recorded live at a gig in 2018, "Encore" captures a raw energy that feels nostalgic in hindsight. What you're hearing on the track is Little Hag making it up as they go, very unrehearsed, complete with crowd noise, stage giggles, and an imperfect, natural performance. Engineer and producer Joe Pomarico wanted them to play the song twice for safety, but this actual encore at the end of a set was thankfully good enough the first time. The video came much later, with the social restrictions of the pandemic, and plays with the idea of an audience in a time when such community experiences are deeply missed.

Vocalist of Little Hag, Avery Mandeville, shares: "Then and now, I yearn for warmth, freckles, good hair days, and inner peace while speeding down an icy Garden State Parkway en route to the gig."

Fronted by the singer/songwriter, Mandeville has released a number of EPs as a solo act and put thousands of miles on other people's vans touring the US. Little Hag is Mandeville (she/her) on guitar and complaining, Matt Fernicola (he/him) on lead guitar, Owen Flanagan (he/him) on drums, Chris Dubrow (he/him) on bass, and Noah Rauchwerk (he/him) on keys and emotional support.

Signed by Bar/None Records just before everything shut down, Little Hag emerged in 2020 with "Tetris," a two minute slice of pure pop pugnaciousness with a bummer end of summer vibe, followed by a compilation LP of older Mandeville tracks titled Whatever Happened To Avery Jane? The album chronicles Mandeville's many pleasures and pains, from making a game out of the "walk of shame," calling out abusive men, social media stalking, reckless driving, and the like.

She's a confrontational frontwoman with a penchant for brutal honesty, profanity, and the taboo, and a voice that has been compared to Roy Orbison, Angel Olsen, silk taffeta, and a car backing out of a gravel driveway. After Little Hag shows, many old dudes have said "What is she so angry about?" because they weren't listening. In her previous incarnation, she was named one of eight New Jersey musicians you need to know by the Asbury Park Press and her 2018 LP ranked as the number five album of the year by NJ.com.

Passion of the Weiss calls Little Hag "...a thrilling songwriter, untethered from time and place, sending DMs and shade, not greetings, from Asbury Park."

Fans can stream the song "Encore" here: