Little Fuss Releases Debut Full-Length 'Girls At Parties'

Alongside the release of the album, the band revealed a new video for the previously released single, “She’s A Liar.”

Jan. 19, 2023  

Indie art-pop outfit Little Fuss have released their debut full-length, Girls At Parties. The album perfectly embodies the dichotomy of their music, with inquisitive lyrics set against expressive arrangements.

A collection of 90's-esque power-pop-twinged tracks that serve as a searing commentary on grief, anxiety, and other internal conflicts while swirling vividly around the misery of the songs' specific protagonists, the cinematic, ten-chapter concept album is a profoundly emotional psychological journey that explores the perspectives and experiences of nine apprehensive, interconnected characters navigating social gatherings.

Helping Little Fuss launch their most successful year to date, Girls At Parties highlights the creative versatility of Olive Martinez and Cody Von Lehmden, the founding duo behind Little Fuss, and new arrivals Delia Martin and Vitor Oliveira, as artists and storytellers.

Zooming in on subjects often swept under the rug, like unrequited love ("Guardian Angel"), women's experiences in our modern patriarchal society and the lack of equality ("A Modern Olympia"), and negative mental spirals ("She's A Liar"), Girls At Parties has helped Little Fuss take their introverted perspectives and write songs that make them loud enough to hear.

Their outspoken songs have caught the attention of both fans and the media, gathering champions at Billboard, 1883 Magazine, The Big Takeover, Boston Globe, Ones To Watch, and Boston's NPR station, WBUR, which credited the band with writing "complex female characters into pop songs" in their premiere of "I Want A Secret." As a result, the band confirmed an appearance at Boston Calling Music Festival and collected a Best New Artist Nomination at the Boston Music Awards.

Alongside the release of the album, the band revealed a new video for the previously released single, "She's A Liar," which was inspired by the short story Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. The story follows a woman who is berated and gaslit by her husband to the point where she begins a downward spiral of stress, anxiety, and the feeling of insanity after interacting with a version of herself within the walls. Both Girls At Parties and the video for "She's A Liar" and available for streaming now.

Watch the new music video here:



