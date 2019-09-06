Little Big Town to Perform at Save the Children's Centennial Celebration in New York

Save the Children, the international humanitarian organization, announced today that award winning country music group Little Big Town will be performing at "The Centennial Gala: Changing The World for Children" gala in New York City on September 12.

"For the past 100 years, Save the Children has worked tirelessly to advocate for the world's most vulnerable children," said Little Big Town, "We're so pleased to be a part of this momentous anniversary, and can't wait to celebrate these honorees on this special night. To help highlight this organization and the lives they have changed with music is truly an honor."

Little Big Town has won over 20 awards, including GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, People's Choice awards, and an Emmy. The group's albums Tornado and Pain Killer delivered massive success with #1 singles "Pontoon," "Tornado," "Day Drinking," and the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush." 2017's "The Breaker" debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and Top 5 on the Billboard 200 All Genre chart. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You." The band recently released new music from their upcoming ninth studio album, critically-praised "The Daughters" and will continue dropping new music in the coming weeks.

Little Big Town will join previously announced honoree Camila Cabello (Voice Award honoree) and Tommy Hilfiger (Humanitarian Award) at the star-studded New York gala, co-hosted byHoda Kotb and Willie Geist. The September 12 event will take place at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and will include Co-chairs Catherine Oppenheimer and Tracy Stuart. To help celebrate the night, chef and humanitarian José Andrés will create a special dessert for guests to enjoy.

As previously announced, Save the Children will also host a second centennial celebration on October 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Save the Children Trustee and actorJennifer Garner will host the event, which will honor The Walt Disney Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Iger with The Centennial Award. Special guest Oprah Winfrey will present the award to Mr. Iger. The West Coast event will be a night to remember with performances by James Taylor and the Amani Children's Choir from Uganda. Attendees will be treated to a dessert specially created for the event by renowned chef Wolfgang Puck. Honorary Co-Chairs of the event include: Jim Berkus, Skip Brittenham, Linda and Jerry Bruckheimer, Carole Bayer Sager and Bob Daly, Baron Davis, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, David Geffen, the Robert Glass Family, Karen and Russell Goldsmith, Sam Gores, Brian Grazer, Charlotte Guyman, Austin Hearst, Mia and Brian Henson, Alan Horn, Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, Bobby Kotick, Ynon Kriez, Lynn and Norman Lear, Richard Lovett, George Lucas Family Foundation, Eddie Marks, Ron Meyer, Anne Mulcahy, Thomas S. Murphy, Julie Nordstrom, Ambassador Charles Rivkin, Cokie Roberts, Joe Roth, Mark and Jeanne Shriver, Chris Silbermann, Sir Howard Stringer and Tom Werner.

Over the past 100 years, Save the Children has changed the lives of far more than 1 billion children, reaching 134 million children in 2018 alone. As the world's leading expert on children, with operations in 120 countries including the United States, Save the Children has an unparalleled ability not only to develop and test innovations, but also to dramatically scale what works - creating lasting, transformative change for children. In commemoration of the 100th anniversary, Save the Children launched The Promise of Childhood Campaign, a fundraising effort to raise $100 million to accelerate their work today and ensure their programs for tomorrow.

Johnson & Johnson is the Presenting Sponsor for the New York event. The Walt Disney Company is the Centennial Celebration presenter for the West Coast event. For more information on the New York event, please visit www.savethechildren.org/gala. For more information on the West Coast event, please visit www.savethechildren.org/celebration.





